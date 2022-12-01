Parler Share
Commentary
Lifestyle & Human Interest

Fans Horrified After Ex 'American Idol' Judge Appears Unrecognizable in Video: Something Isn't Right

 By George Upper  December 1, 2022 at 1:03pm
Parler Share

I’m going to go way out on a limb here and say that Simon Cowell is still getting work done.

Daring, I know. But sometimes we have to call ’em like we see ’em in the hard-hitting world of online news.

Plus, you know — there were a bunch of other people saying similar stuff on Twitter already. So it seemed fair.

The former “American Idol” judge recorded a video encouraging people to audition for what I still think of as his “new” show, “Britain’s Got Talent” (which premiered in 2007), that was shared on social media Thursday.

Cowell hasn’t been shy in the past about admitting that he’s received Botox injections and other procedures designed to make him look … I don’t know. Younger, I guess? But he said earlier this year that he’d sworn off Botox, at least, according to Page Six.

Trending:
WH Press Sec Makes Embarrassing Mistake 4 Times - Proves Apple Doesn't Fall Far from Tree in Biden Admin

Of course, swearing off one procedure doesn’t mean he was finished with all of them. But at any rate, I’m pretty sure he didn’t walk into the doctor’s office and ask to be made to look like this:



Or, I don’t know. Maybe that’s just what he was hoping he’d look like. I don’t know why anybody does anything, and the reasons celebrities do whatever they do are even more mystifying.

Did you ever watch "American Idol?"

One thing that didn’t surprise me: Cowell deleted the video after his new look was absolutely skewered on social media. But what happens on the internet stays on the internet, my dude, which means it’s going to be available forever.

At least I’m not alone. Twitter seemed at least as taken aback as I was, if not more so.

Here are a few of the ones that made me laugh the hardest, which probably says more about my sense of humor than it does about Cowell’s face.

Related:
Two More Raging Liberals Get Scared Off Twitter By Musk: 'Cesspool of Racism, Anti-Semitism, Disinformation'

OK, me either. But then there are few people I’d want to see emerge from my wardrobe in the middle of the night.

Some responses got pretty bizarre, but honestly, the more out there they got, the harder I was laughing.

Having played — and lost — a lot of Goldeneye with my sons back in the day, I had to screen shot this one for them:

And finally, I don’t even know what this means, but “haunted oven glove” is maybe the funniest three-word phrase I’ve read in 2022.

My hat is off to you, Buckers.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Fans Horrified After Ex 'American Idol' Judge Appears Unrecognizable in Video: Something Isn't Right
Mystery Creature Kills Dozens of Cattle in Colorado, No Trace of Any Tracks Left Behind: 'It's Perplexing'
Two More Raging Liberals Get Scared Off Twitter By Musk: 'Cesspool of Racism, Anti-Semitism, Disinformation'
'What?' - Don Lemon Shocks Stephen Colbert, Claims CNN Was Never Liberal
Ford Electric Truck Owner Hears 'Loud Pop' at Charging Station - Then His Worst Nightmare Happens
See more...

Conversation