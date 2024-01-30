Fans Infuriated Over Painfully Obvious NFL Push for a 'Taylor Swift' Super Bowl, Citing 'Ridiculous' Penalties to Prove It

NFL fans are upset about what one characterized as the “ridiculous” referee calls in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Chiefs eked out a 17 – 10 win, meaning they will return to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years.

And of course the Chiefs’ coverage this year has been characterized by prolific presence of singer Taylor Swift in the stands.

On Sunday, after her beau, Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, caught a touchdown pass, there was the obligatory cut-to Taylor reaction shot.

After watching a few minutes of the Chiefs vs. Ravens game today, it’s official, Taylor Swift is the most annoying person on planet Earth by a country mile. pic.twitter.com/7y3tl8MHr7 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 28, 2024

Swift even appeared to get sick of it. She could be seen mouthing, “Go away, please,” during a cut to her during a promotion for the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Taylor Swift on-camera during a Grammys promo says, “Go away, please” pic.twitter.com/XpEw6zBq0N — Ken Fang — Very Asian (@fangsbites) January 28, 2024

Are the fans right? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 82% (18 Votes) No: 18% (4 Votes)

Following the Chiefs’ win, the NFL showed the singer joining Kelce on the field for a celebratory hug and kiss.

Multiple people posted on X that they felt the game was rigged to lead to these kind of Taylor and Travis moments.

NFL Draft Files suggested a penalty called against Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy when he slightly butted his helmet off Kelce’s was an example of the refs taking sides.

“The refs are rigging this game in favor of the #Chiefs… this is a RIDICULOUS call!!! The NFL is DESPERATE for that Taylor Swift Super Bowl money,” the post read.

The refs are rigging this game in favor of the #Chiefs… this is a RIDICULOUS call!!! The NFL is DESPERATE for that Taylor Swift Super Bowl money 🤦‍♂️#KCvsBAL pic.twitter.com/hewujPhOKS — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 28, 2024

There were other obvious holding and pass interference penalties by the Chiefs at crucial moments in the game that the referees did not call.

One missed holding call appeared to allow Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes the time he needed to connect with Kelce in the end zone.

Check out the right tackle for KC hold #50 on this TD. The NFL should do what MLB does for the playoffs & have more refs on the field for big games. Plays like this should not be missed. pic.twitter.com/mm0b6UhnUl — Dan Coccimiglio (@NCalSportsNetWK) January 28, 2024

In another play, Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely is pushed down in the end zone long before the ball arrives, allowing the Chiefs to intercept. “[R]igged the game for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce,” one user responded on X.

No need to hop in my comments on some false bravado…. There was no pass interference call by the refs on this Lamar Jackson interception… @NFL rigged the game for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.. #KCvsBal pic.twitter.com/piVQPVVhGl — HarrietEve9 (@HarrietEve9) January 28, 2024

Another X user called the game “scripted” after an apparent missed pass interference call, though not as grievous as the end zone push.

The nfl is scripted im sorry this is pass interference pic.twitter.com/FtOttF1laI — John (@iam_johnw) January 28, 2024

Maybe it’s all just a coincidence, and the Ravens got their undeserved breaks, too, but fans sure see it as the NFL’s efforts to convert Taylor and Travis’ love story into a Super Bowl ratings cash-in.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.