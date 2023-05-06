Do They Have Any Fans Left? 'Extinct' Bud Light Now Facing Second Boycott, But from Leftists This Time

So … is anyone still drinking Bud Light anymore?

It’s been well-established at this point that conservatives and blue-collar Americans have had enough of the cheap swill and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, since the two worked with obnoxious transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

That boycott against the Belgian beer brewer’s assault on truth has been tremendously effective by virtually any metric.

The executives who masterminded this debacle were put on leave. Sales collapsed. Cachet was lost, particularly among conservative celebrities. The brand had been demonstrably damaged.

But at least they still have the support of the LGBT crowd, right?

Not so fast, at least according to a new report from Newsweek.

Apparently, the alphabet mafia is incensed with Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light for even attempting to perform some damage control after the disastrous Mulvaney partnership.

LGBT advocates came to that conclusion after Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris spoke to investors on an earnings call Thursday and effectively disavowed any relationship with Mulvaney.

Chicago gay bars are now boycotting Bud Light because Anheuser-Busch attempted to distance itself from Dylan Mulvaney after the disastrous collaboration. This is just proof you’ll never be woke enough to please the extremists!https://t.co/X5LZ9ORhla — OutKick (@Outkick) May 6, 2023

“We need to clarify the facts that this was one can, one influencer, one post and not a campaign,” Doukeris told investors, stressing that “misinformation” was the real reason the Mulvaney backlash was so fierce.

On top of that, Doukeris and Anheuser-Busch also provided “scripts” or talking points to vendors and salespeople to help combat the “misinformation.”







To be clear, the only tangible “misinformation” being presented in all of this is the notion that Dylan Mulvaney is anything more than a cross-dressing loon.

Hilariously, that lukewarm bit of spin from Doukeris was nowhere enough for conservatives and only seems to have incensed leftists.

“As far as marketing, I hope and think they realized that as a brand they will be extinct in a few years if they are not fully on the side of equality, as that is what the Gen Z consumer expects and demands,” Stacy Lentz, co-owner of New York City’s gay Stonewall Inn told Newsweek.

Lentz lamented that the Mulvaney campaign (or not, per Doukeris) “was not handled well.”

But the most pronounced attack on Bud Light from the left came from the Advocate, a pro-LGBT outlet, and contributor John Casey called for yet another boycott of the beleaguered brand.

“Anheuser-Busch, weakly, did not stand up against hate. And while boycotts don’t work, they do make a statement. It’s not Kid Rock and Ted Nugent who should be boycotting Bud Light — it should be us,” Casey wrote in mid-April.

It’s all wonderful schadenfreude if you’re into that sort of thing.

But aside from any glee at watching the left eat itself, there are some key, critical lessons that can be gleaned from this controversy.

First and foremost: Leave it to the left to try and hijack a movement once it’s already in full swing. Conservatives, moderates, and any sensible Americans who don’t want to be told up is down and men are women already did all the heavy lifting.

Do you still drink any Bud Light? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (10 Votes) No: 99% (1215 Votes)

All those aforementioned repercussions? Not unlike the Simpsons, conservatives did that first.

Second, this whole debacle should be a parable for other mega-conglomerates (like Coca-Cola) going forward. No matter how much the media, entertainment and social media want to make it seem the world is full of loony leftists and that the LGBT agenda is ubiquitous — it’s not.

Most of America is still very much center-leaning-right. They have simply been bullied into silence by the left.

Third, there is simply no upside to denying God’s natural order of creation. Men and women are irrevocably different, and that’s been the accepted truth for a great many years.

Bud Light spat on God’s will by ever giving Mulvaney validation.

Now, by hastily trying to wipe their spittle off of God’s visage, they’ve gone and upset the ungodliest of people.

The walls are rapidly closing in on Anheuser-Busch and its damaged Bud Light brand.

Just don’t let the left take any credit for it.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.