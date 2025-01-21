Fans Melt Down After Kim Kardashian Drops Subtle Melania Message - Did She Tip Her Vote?

In 1890, muckraking journalist Jacob A. Riis forced New Yorkers to face the ugly underside of their otherwise thriving society.

Riis’s “How the Other Half Lives,” a classic in photojournalism, exposed the squalor and misery in the city’s tenements.

On Monday, 44-year-old businesswoman and reality TV star Kim Kardashian learned the hard way how America’s wretched “other half” lived through an otherwise glorious Inauguration Day for President Donald Trump.

In this case, however, the wretched souls deserved no sympathy. Unlike Riis’s 19th-century tenement-dwellers, they brought their misery on themselves.

Moreover, as the 2024 election proved, those wretched souls constitute far less than half of the American electorate. But Riis never took “other half” to mean “literally 50 percent,” and neither must we, so the metaphor holds.

In any event, Kardashian incurred the wrath of that wretched “other half” when she spat upon their religion: Trump-hating wokeness.

How exactly did she do that? Well, she committed the unforgivable sin of going on social media and posting a photo of first lady Melania Trump.

Kardashian shared a photo of Melania dressed in a navy-colored wide-brimmed hat and matching suit. The first lady wore that outfit to her husband’s swearing-in ceremony.

To borrow perhaps the most appropriate modern slang term, Melania looked absolutely savage.

At minimum, Kardashian noticed. And for that she endured abuse from woke cultists.

Kardashian originally posted the photo to the social media platform Instagram, where some stories disappear after 24 hours. Accordingly, hers has vanished as of Tuesday afternoon.

Nonetheless, users captured the Instagram photo and shared it on the social media platform X.

Kim Kardashian shares photo of Melania Trump at the inauguration on her Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/e3TmtsEEZM — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 20, 2025

Then, woke cultists unleashed hatred on the celebrity.

Several X users, for instance, characterized Kardashian as “weird” and a “sellout.” And those represented the most polite comments.

a weirdo from the start — # TY⇎🪽 (@tyxhndrxx) January 20, 2025

she was waiting to post this what a sellout — ً (@americanreqiuem) January 20, 2025

One kindhearted soul responded with more than 100 snake emojis.

🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — 𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗹𝘆 | 𝗘𝗨𝗦𝗘𝗫𝗨𝗔 (@ctrlthatline) January 20, 2025

Another “tolerant” X user denigrated both Kardashian and the first lady by referring to them as “porn stars.”

Porn Star showing love to another porn Star — Kevin, V E R I F I E D (@Chug_A_Lugg) January 20, 2025

Meanwhile, others simply vented their hatred or even ominously suggested that Kardashian will “get what she deserves soon.”

i hate her soo muchh💞💌🌅 — sinclair (@muyrika_) January 20, 2025

she’ll get what she deserves soon pic.twitter.com/YM1xD90QlM — anthony (@lizziesjuul) January 20, 2025

To say that Kardashian almost certainly voted for Trump would hardly qualify as wild speculation.

After all, she has lived in the world for the last nine years. She knows, therefore, that costs can accompany anything perceived as a public expression of support for Trump.

Recall, for instance, the abuse heaped on Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, when she dared, even in a subtle way, to express support for Trump in August.

Kardashian’s decision to post a simple photo of the first lady qualified as equally subtle. In fact, it showed that some celebrities still believe they must act with caution before saying or doing anything that others might perceive as favorable to Trump or anyone associated with him, notwithstanding the president’s recent cultural ascension.

That caution stems from the ugliest development in recent memory, a phenomenon darkly religious in both its nature and intensity. Put simply, that phenomenon boils down to five words:

Woke cultists demand total dehumanization.

Surely every reader knows what this means. Those who worship the woke religion have no room in their souls for honest magnanimity, let alone admiration. In their warped minds, everyone and everything related to Trump and his movement deserves obloquy and destruction.

Kardashian, therefore, might simply have admired the first lady’s attire, but the woke left forbids even that much. Total dehumanization requires it.

Conversely, those who live in the light feel free to tell the truth even about those whom they largely dislike.

For instance, while signing executive orders in the Oval Office on Monday evening, President Trump, prompted by a reporter’s question, paid a compliment to former President Bill Clinton.

“I thought Bill Clinton was a very good politician,” Trump said, adding that Democrats in 2016 failed to properly use Clinton’s talents and even “disrespected him” by ignoring his advice.

Doocy: “President Trump, you’ve seen the other living presidents a couple times in the last few months. Have you ever had to call of one of them for advice [inaudible], which one would you call?” >> That’s an interesting. Well, I thought Bill Clinton was a very good politician.… pic.twitter.com/RA4zWpC0Nd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 21, 2025

Note that Trump did not qualify his compliment by adding something derogatory about Clinton. The president simply gave an honest answer about something for which he believed Clinton deserved credit.

By contrast, Kardashian could not even post a photo of the first lady without exposing herself to a torrent of abuse.

Thus, the angry reaction to Kardashian perfectly illustrates the difference between Trump supporters and the woke left.

Whereas Trump supporters simply took the president’s complimentary words about Clinton in stride, leftists excoriated Kardashian. In their minds, the celebrity deserved it plus anything else that comes to her.

After all, woke cultists demand total dehumanization.

And Kardashian knew they would excoriate her. So one could reasonably assume that she supports Trump.

As the 2024 election showed, she has more than 77 million allies on that front. And that makes this story less about Kardashian and more about America’s pathetic “other half” on a glorious Inauguration Day.

In short, by worshiping wokeness, those wretched souls cling to hatred and thus choose to live in perpetual misery.

