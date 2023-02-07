Fans of Satan Worshiper Sam Smith Melt Down Because Reporter Calls Him 'He' Instead of 'They'

While Christians and conservatives are rightly condemning Sam Smith’s horrifying, Satan-worshipping performance at Sunday’s Grammys, his leftist fans are having a meltdown of their own for a rather different reason.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras performed their song “Unholy” at the Grammys. The performance featured Smith dancing around in leather and a satanic top hat, while Petras danced in a cage with several people wearing demonic headgear.

CBS also tweeted a response to Sam Smith in the lead-up to the Grammys saying, “We are ready to worship.”

But while Christians are rightly calling out the danger that this poses, leftist fans of Smith are instead upset about a reporter covering the event calling him “he.”

For those who are unfamiliar, Smith identifies as “non-binary” and uses “they/them” pronouns despite the fact that he is clearly a man, and there is absolutely nothing he can do to change that.

According to the Mirror, however, a reporter covering the Grammys referred to Smith as “he” when he entered the event, saying, “Sam Smith has had a lot of controversy around his outfits this past year, I love that he’s continuing to push the mold.”

The reporter continued to refer to Smith as “he” in further statements.

Naturally, this upset the left, who are seemingly more concerned about protecting Smith’s feelings than defending the truth. Many took to Twitter to complain about this reporter.

Yes @AP , @samsmith looks amazing and THEY are doing amazing things BUT! For the Love of Everything Good in the World Sam’s PROUNOUNS are THEY/THEM not HE/HIM!!!!

Correct your journalist because that is unacceptable! pic.twitter.com/7PfTO0p0sh — Lyvi Lou 💚 (@AMLarryMoments) February 5, 2023

@xrmbrownx2 heads up you misgendered Sam Smith and used the wrong pronouns for them in your video today, you goof — Collette 🏳️‍⚧️ (@EloquentMyDear) February 6, 2023

@ks95 can we please use they/them pronouns for Sam Smith please and thank you! — Charley (@ctread15) February 6, 2023

how can ppl say they respect sam smith and then mistake their pronouns — Sparkling Pie Joy (@PieSparkling) February 6, 2023

Apparently, according to leftist logic, the fact that a reporter used Smith’s actual pronouns when referring to him is a bigger outrage than the fact that he worshipped Satan in his performance.

This is insane! The fact that people are all upset about this shows just how far our culture has fallen. We cannot even point out that a man is a man without being called bigoted.

But no amount of leftist logic can change the fact that Smith is a man, and to say otherwise only confuses people and allows Smith to fall further into a self-harming delusion.

Also, let’s not forget the real outrage here: one of the world’s biggest pop stars publicly worshipped Satan at one of the biggest award shows, and the media seems to be on board with it.

Denying truth and worshipping Satan is a recipe for disaster. We must pray for this country that we will be able to see the light, and that people will not be led astray by evil.

