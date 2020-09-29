Fans of the former British punk rock group Sex Pistols don’t quite know what to make of things after singer John Lydon, also known as Johnny Rotten, was photographed wearing a “Make America Great Again” T-shirt.

Lydon is revered among fans of punk rock music, and especially those who enjoyed the early days of the genre.

But Johnny Rotton is apparently still rebelling — in this case against the political class, it would appear.

The 64-year-old, known for singing the lyrics “I am an anti-Christ, I am an anarchist” in the 1976 punk ballad “Anarchy in the U.K.” was recently photographed wearing a red Trump Make America Great Again shirt.

Chris Buskirk, a contributor for The New York Times, shared an image of Lydon enjoying a cigarette while wearing the shirt.

Buskirk did not disclose when and where the viral photo was taken.

“Trump is punk rock. I’ve been saying it since 2015. Apparently John Lydon, singer of The Sex Pistols agrees,” Buskirk wrote.

Lydon made a name for himself when he helped to bring Sex Pistols into public consciousness four decades ago.

It’s unclear if the punk rocker intended to support the president with the shirt he was seen wearing.

The rocker did make some comments about Trump in 2017 interview, The Independent reported.

On this issues of Brexit and Trump, Lydon was frank with the media.

“Where do I stand on Brexit?” he asked.

“Well, here it goes, the working class have spoke and I’m one of them and I’m with them,” he said.

Lydon added that he viewed President Trump as a “complicated fellow” the “left-wing media” had “smeared.”

Lydon added, “One journalist once said to me, is he the political Sex Pistol? In a way.”

“What I dislike is the left-wing media in America are trying to smear the bloke as a racist and that’s completely not true,” he said.

“There are many, many problems with him as a human being but he’s not that and there just might be a chance something good will come out of that situation because he terrifies politicians,” Lydon added.

Three years later, the man who might be the epitome of the punk rock scene is a topic of conversation over a Trump shirt.

Perhaps Lydon is trolling the media and fans by stirring the pot, or maybe the aging rocker is staying true to his anti-establishment philosophy of resisting cultural norms.

If there is one thing to be said about the president, it’s that Trump is far from the establishment with regard to Washington politics.

