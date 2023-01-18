Parler Share
Wrestlers Jay Briscoe, left, and Mark Briscoe, right, visit SiriusXM Studios in New York City on April 4, 2019.
Wrestlers Jay Briscoe, left, and Mark Briscoe, right, visit SiriusXM Studios in New York City on April 4, 2019. (Cindy Ord / Getty Images)

Fans Stunned as World Champion Wrestler Dies at Age 38: 'This is Crushing'

 By Jack Davis  January 18, 2023 at 8:01am
Jamin Pugh, who starred in the Ring of Honor as pro wrestler Jay Briscoe, has died at the age of 38.

WMDT reported on Tuesday that two people were killed in a car accident at around 5:30 p.m. in Laurel, Delaware, but the names of the victims were not released. The Shore Line News Beacon also referenced the accident but did not reveal the identity of the victims.

The website Wrestling Headlines referenced the two reports in its coverage of the wrestler’s death.

Tony Khan, CEO of All Elite Wrestling and owner of ROH, announced the Pugh had died on Twitter.

“Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We’ll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin,” he wrote on Twitter.

ROH confirmed Pugh’s death on its website.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans,”

Reacting to the loss on Twitter, fans and fellow wrestlers wrote that his death was “so unbelievably sad,” “crushing,” and “a big loss in wrestling.”

According to Sports Illustrated, Pugh and his brother, Mark, won 13 ROH tag team titles during the 20 years in which they competed, having won their most recent title last month.

As a solo act, Pugh won the ROH world championship twice.

The brothers were inducted into the ROH Hall of Fame last year.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation