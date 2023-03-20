Parler Share
Commentary
political commentator Laura Ingraham
Commentary
Conservative political commentator Laura Ingraham walks on stage during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 20, 2016. (J. Scott Applewhite / AP Photo)

Fans Thrilled Over Who Filled in for Laura Ingraham on 'The Ingraham Angle': 'You Did a Great Job!'

 By George C. Upper III  March 20, 2023 at 10:08am
Parler Share

Fans who tuned in to watch Laura Ingraham on Friday night’s “The Ingraham Angle” may have been disappointed to learn that Ingraham had the night off.

But they apparently weren’t disappointed for long.

Fans jumped on social media to express their thoughts about the job former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany did as guest host — and the comments were overwhelmingly enthusiastic.

Trending:
Breaking: Trump Says He Will Be Arrested on Tuesday: 'Protest, Take Our Nation Back!'

McEnany covered recent announcements from the House Oversight Committee that millions of dollars had been discovered to have been funneled to then Vice President Joe Biden’s family members from a Chinese energy company, something that Hunter Biden’s attorney at least partially confirmed, according to McEnany.



She also conducted an interview with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former congresswoman from Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard, asking her why the “big guys” always seem to get away with things at the expense of the “little guy.”

“There is this revolving door, Kayleigh, I know you’re very, very familiar with, where constantly we see how for example members of Congress who are supposed to be regulating Big Pharma don’t, and then they go and leave Congress and get a payout from Big Pharma.

Was Kayleigh McEnany one of the best press secretaries in U.S. history?

“We see it with the military industrial complex, Secretary Austin, then Gen. Austin, retires from the military, goes and works for Raytheon, now goes back as a secretary of defense and seeing the billions of dollars that is going towards the military industrial complex.

“We see it with these financial regulators, people in position to actually do their job to protect the little guy, to protect our small and community banks, but instead, what are they doing? They are looking for the payout where they can go and work for the big banks that they are allowing off the hook.”

Gabbard called these arrangement an “incredible abuse of power,” saying that it lead to the mistrust of government by the American people. The Founders, Gabbard noted, warned the new country about the potential for this abuse of power, and called on everyday Americans to hold governmental officials accountable.

You can watch the exchange here:



Related:
Kayleigh McEnany Blasts Biden Admin for 1 Word It Used to Describe Russia Striking Down US Drone

McEnany brought up some poll numbers showing the low confidence Americans currently have for their government, but McEnany’s hosting clearly had the consent of Laura Ingraham’s viewers.

McEnany was President Donald Trump’s press secretary from April 2020 to the end of his term. She’s widely considered (by the right, anyway) to have been one of the best to have ever held the position.

But it looks like she has another path all mapped out for her now, if she wants to take it.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Fans Thrilled Over Who Filled in for Laura Ingraham on 'The Ingraham Angle': 'You Did a Great Job!'
'I Have Never Seen Biden This Scared': Watch as Joe Is Pressed on His Chinese Family Dealings
Democratic Politician Who Called for Defunding the Police Reverses Course, Begs for More Officers in Her District
Kamala Harris Roasted for 'Cringy' Locker Room Speech to Team That Just Suffered a Brutal March Madness Loss
21 Train Cars Derail in Downtown Area, Smash Into Building and Vehicle
See more...

Conversation