Fans Thrilled Over Who Filled in for Laura Ingraham on 'The Ingraham Angle': 'You Did a Great Job!'

Fans who tuned in to watch Laura Ingraham on Friday night’s “The Ingraham Angle” may have been disappointed to learn that Ingraham had the night off.

But they apparently weren’t disappointed for long.

Fans jumped on social media to express their thoughts about the job former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany did as guest host — and the comments were overwhelmingly enthusiastic.

McEnany covered recent announcements from the House Oversight Committee that millions of dollars had been discovered to have been funneled to then Vice President Joe Biden’s family members from a Chinese energy company, something that Hunter Biden’s attorney at least partially confirmed, according to McEnany.







She also conducted an interview with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former congresswoman from Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard, asking her why the “big guys” always seem to get away with things at the expense of the “little guy.”

“There is this revolving door, Kayleigh, I know you’re very, very familiar with, where constantly we see how for example members of Congress who are supposed to be regulating Big Pharma don’t, and then they go and leave Congress and get a payout from Big Pharma.

“We see it with the military industrial complex, Secretary Austin, then Gen. Austin, retires from the military, goes and works for Raytheon, now goes back as a secretary of defense and seeing the billions of dollars that is going towards the military industrial complex.

“We see it with these financial regulators, people in position to actually do their job to protect the little guy, to protect our small and community banks, but instead, what are they doing? They are looking for the payout where they can go and work for the big banks that they are allowing off the hook.”

Gabbard called these arrangement an “incredible abuse of power,” saying that it lead to the mistrust of government by the American people. The Founders, Gabbard noted, warned the new country about the potential for this abuse of power, and called on everyday Americans to hold governmental officials accountable.

You can watch the exchange here:







McEnany brought up some poll numbers showing the low confidence Americans currently have for their government, but McEnany’s hosting clearly had the consent of Laura Ingraham’s viewers.

McEnany was President Donald Trump’s press secretary from April 2020 to the end of his term. She’s widely considered (by the right, anyway) to have been one of the best to have ever held the position.

But it looks like she has another path all mapped out for her now, if she wants to take it.

