Far-left reporter and author Kurt Eichenwald is a case study in how to alienate people, attract the ire of strangers and paint one’s self into a corner.

So of course it’s no surprise that there were people online ready to highlight his hypocrisy about wearing masks when he went off the rails Wednesday on Twitter and expressed a desire to commit a homicide against someone — seemingly anyone — who refrains from wearing a mask.

“I have so much hate in my heart tonight. My sister, widowed by COVID, has Covid because of antimaskers. About 4,000 died today; GOP says nothing,” wrote Eichenwald, who then attacked GOP Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri. “[Hawley] & his ilk are working to harm America. I wish them & their loved ones all the pain & misery they inflicted on this country.”

I have so much hate in my heart tonight. My sister, widowed by COVID, has Covid because of antimaskers. About 4,000 died today; GOP says nothing. @HawleyMO & his ilk are working to harm America. I wish them & their loved ones all the pain & misery they inflicted on this country. — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 31, 2020

Then, in a tweet that was apparently taken down by Twitter, Eichenwald, who currently goes by the online moniker Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald, described a bizarre homicidal fantasy.

The disgraced Twitter troll wrote, “I want to find an antimasker and beat them to death. Since they believe they have the right to kill others, they have surrendered any right to object.”

Democrats like @KurtEichenwald have lost their minds and would throw you into camps without thinking twice about it. Remember that. There is no unity to be had with lunatics like him. pic.twitter.com/b8cxnK6u8T — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 31, 2020

He later tweeted to clarify that he did not want to actually murder anyone.

..no, I’m not planning to kill anyone. Just, as the misery descends on our family again, it is hard not to contemplate violence against those who don’t care if they kill. — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 31, 2020

Congrats to Kurt; he succeeded in being one of the few leftists who have managed to get censored by leftist Silicon Valley.

But Eichenwald’s bloodlust for the unmasked among us is a different position than he held last year.

Twitter is forever, so when you say something crazy on the platform, you’re likely to get checked for it. In Eichenwald’s case, he was reminded of his previous position on wearing masks by Twitter users who pointed out that in March, he wrote that people shouldn’t wear masks unless they are actually sick.

Indeed, Eichenwald wrote on March 1, “The lying of Trump et. al. about coronavirus unfortunately makes people question everything they say. But they’ve been truthful about one important thing: DON’T WEAR A FACE MASK UNLESS YOU ARE SICK! If you are well, it can possibly INCREASE your chance of infection.”

1. The lying of Trump et. al. about coronavirus unfortunately makes people question everything they say. But they’ve been truthful about one important thing: DON’T WEAR A FACE MASK UNLESS YOU ARE SICK! If you are well, it can possibly INCREASE your chance of infection.. — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) March 1, 2020

“The greatest self-own in the history of time,” tweeted @RepStevenSmith, a popular parody account.

How did Eichenwald respond to being reminded of his previous stance on masks? He blocked the parody account, according to a Twitter screen shot.

If right now, you’re thinking to yourself that Eichnwald might not be such a pleasant guy, you’re not alone. His former employers apparently feel that way too.

Look at this brutal photographic timeline of Eichenwald removing his past employers from his Twitter bio.

Kurt Eichenwald’s Twitter Bio is like a reversed Pokemon Evolution pic.twitter.com/G3OEBnpdzf — Tony Soprano (@TheBlueIsIn123) December 13, 2020

Eichenwald’s Twitter bio now only brags about his bestselling book, 2005’s “Conspiracy of Fools,” which did receive positive reviews. But in recent years, Eichenwald has been reduced to defending himself over an incident where he forgot to close an anime porn-related tab before posting a photo of his computer screen to Twitter.

B-Chiku [English, Uncensored, 212 pictures] <- You ashamed of your Hentai Porn Fetish Curt?? pic.twitter.com/Qt9NTdAv50 — meme ➐ (@refutal) June 8, 2017

…some to show her it was real. But I couldn’t find any – & ended up w/ this. My family reads my twitter feed, so they know this is true. — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) June 8, 2017

Eichenwald’s star has fallen far since 2005, as 2020 saw him bebopping around Twitter railing against masks, then fantasizing about murdering people who don’t wear them.

He urged his hundreds of thousands of followers not to cover their faces, then he expressed a desire to bludgeon those who followed his initial advice.

Eichenwald is in many ways the personification of the establishment media itself.

He’s rubbed elbows with the elites, he’s apparently completely unhinged and he can’t seem to consistently convey lucid thoughts and opinions. His dueling Twitter positions about masks showed how committed he instantly became to two completely opposite stances in the same calendar year.

Then he advocated for violence and blocked the person who pointed out his hypocrisy — in lockstep with the institutional leftists who seem to embrace certain forms of violence and to advocate for taking away the voices of those who see right through them.

