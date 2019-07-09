How Far Has Kaep Fallen? OJ Simpson Just Made Him Look Bad… OJ!

Controversial ex-NFL star O.J. Simpson weighed in Tuesday on the controversy surrounding former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who reportedly influenced Nike to pull a sneaker adorned with the Betsy Ross flag from shelves.

Sources familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that the Air Max 1 USA — which had the original version of the flag with 13 stars on the heel — was recalled by the company from retailers without an explanation.

“After images of the shoe were posted online, Mr. Kaepernick, a Nike endorser, reached out to company officials saying that he and others felt the Betsy Ross flag is an offensive symbol because of its connection to an era of slavery, the people said. Some users on social media responded to posts about the shoe with similar concerns,” The Wall Street Journal reported.

Nike also made a statement on the controversy to The Western Journal.

“We regularly make business decisions to withdraw initiatives, products and services. NIKE made the decision to halt distribution of the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July based on concerns that it could unintentionally offend and detract from the nation’s patriotic holiday,” the company said.

“Nike is a company proud of its American heritage and our continuing engagement supporting thousands of American athletes including the US Olympic team and US Soccer teams. We already employ 35,000 people in the U.S. and remain committed to creating jobs in the U.S., including a significant investment in an additional manufacturing center which will create 500 new jobs.”

Back to Simpson.

In a video posted to his Twitter account Tuesday, the former Buffalo Bills running back — who’s perhaps best known for being acquitted in the 1994 double-murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman — addressed the latest Kaepernick controversy.

Celebrating my 33rd Annual 39th Birthday. pic.twitter.com/nl0zIj3dHR — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) July 9, 2019

“Lately I saw where Kaepernick pointed out that the Betsy Ross flag was being used by some negative groups as their symbol,” Simpson said.

“I said, ‘Don’t let the negative wins, as far as I’m concerned, that flag represents the birth of America,'” he added.

Simpson has previously criticized Kaepernick for kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.

“I think Colin made a mistake,” Simpson told The Buffalo News in March 2018.

“I really appreciate what he was trying to say. I thought he made a bad choice in attacking the flag,” Simpson said.

“I grew up at a time when deacons were in the KKK. I don’t disrespect the Bible because of those guys.”

“The flag shouldn’t be disrespected because of what cops do. The flag represents what we want America to be,” he concluded.

