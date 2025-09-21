Far-Left Actress Jamie Lee Curtis Sobs When Discussing 'Man of Faith' Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Turns out even the most delusional, far-left Hollywood darlings can be right twice a day.

(Yes, I know that adage applies to a broken clock, but comparing a busted timepiece to actress Jamie Lee Curtis is an insult to the broken clock.)

Now, in complete fairness, perhaps this writer is being a bit harsh.

Sure, Curtis is permanently afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome, and yes, she openly flaunts her child suffering from gender dysphoria.

But, to her infinitesimal credit, despite the TDS and card-carrying membership in the LGBT mafia, Curtis is, in fact, an actual human being with a soul.

That may not seem like an especially high bar to hurdle, but if you’ve been paying any attention to the leftist response to the recent assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, you know that it’s a bar that swathes of America can’t seem to clear.

However, Curtis did, and — again, to her credit — she did so by mentioning one of the most important things to Kirk and his legacy: faith.

According to Fox News, Curtis appeared on a podcast Monday and spoke about a wide range of topics. One of those topics included the recently deceased Kirk.

Has the lack of humanity on the left about Kirk’s assassination surprised you? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 20% (50 Votes) No: 80% (195 Votes)

And while many feel the need to eulogize Kirk with a “but,” Curtis did no such thing.

She instead openly wept and broke down at the idea of a 31-year-old father and husband being violently killed in front of his wife and kids. You know — a normal response to such a tragedy.

You can hear the relevant exchange, courtesy of Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg, below:

Actress and film producer Jamie Lee Curtis breaks down in tears over the death of Charlie Kirk. “I mean, I disagreed with him on almost every point I ever heard him say…” “But I believe he was a man of faith, and I hope in that moment when he died, that he felt connected to… pic.twitter.com/Bhv2UZrMhU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 16, 2025

The bit (it’s not fully captured) begins with Curtis erroneously referring to Kirk as “Charlie Crist.”

“I’m sorry,” Curtis said after being corrected by podcast host Marc Maron. “Kirk. I just called him Crist. I think because of Christ. Because of his deep, deep belief.

“I mean, I disagreed with him on almost every point I ever heard him say, but I believe he was a man of faith.”

It’s at this point that Curtis could barely contain her emotions, as her voice quivered with sorrow as she continued to discuss Kirk.

“And I hope in that moment when he died, he felt connected to his faith, even though I find what he … His ideas were abhorrent to me, I still believe he was a father, a husband, and a man of faith, and I hope whatever connection to God means, that he felt it.”

Curtis would eventually pivot to discussing 9/11 and how Americans are just constantly “bombarded” with destructive imagery, but her point — and response — to Kirk’s assassination was clear: Whatever you may think of Charlie Kirk, at the very least, nobody deserves to lose their life in the way Kirk did.

Again, credit where it’s due, Curtis’ response — “his ideas were abhorrent” aside — is what many on the right expected to see out of the left when Kirk was murdered in cold blood.

Instead, we got people literally dancing on his grave and making up quotes wholesale to denigrate a deceased man’s beliefs.

So I posit this to Ms. Curtis in the off chance she ever sees this: Take a look at your fellow leftists celebrating his death. Take a look at your own faith.

Is it really Charlie Kirk’s biblical beliefs that are “abhorrent”? Or is it the people with whom you surround yourself?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.