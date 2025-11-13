Far-Left Congressman Eric Swalwell Has Been Referred to the Justice Department for Criminal Charges

To most of his critics, the biggest mistake that California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell ever made was being romantically involved with an apparent spy.

It’s become a point of ridicule and ceaseless mocking for the California lawmaker.

Now, Swalwell might have a much bigger — and more serious — problem than who he may or may not have been fooling around with.

According to a blistering NBC News report, Swalwell has been referred to the Department of Justice by a top housing official in the administration of President Donald Trump.

Swalwell is alleged to have engaged in mortgage and tax fraud by lying on official loan documents.

NBC News reported: “The referral, according to the source, alleges several million dollars worth of loans and refinancing based on Swalwell declaring his primary residence as Washington.

“It calls for an investigation into possible mortgage fraud, state and local tax fraud, and insurance fraud, as well as any related crimes.”

The director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Bill Pulte, wrote the letter.

The 44-year-old Swalwell was unsurprisingly defiant and insisted that this was little more than political gamesmanship.

Will the DOJ continue to announce high-profile indictments? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (70 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“As the most vocal critic of Donald Trump over the last decade and as the only person who still has a surviving lawsuit against him, the only thing I am surprised about is that it took him this long to come after me,” Swalwell said via statement to NBC News.

Swalwell now finds himself in a similar boat to New York Attorney General Letitia James, Democratic California Sen. Adam Schiff, and former FBI Director James Comey.

James, who spearheaded one of the lawsuits against Trump in the lead-up to the 2024 general election, has been accused of mortgage fraud.

Schiff, who has been a vocal critic of Trump since his first administration, is similarly accused of mortgage fraud.

And Comey was indicted after he was alleged to have lied to Congress about how he handled the Trump-Russia investigation.

Swalwell seemed cognizant of that symmetry.

“Like James Comey and John Bolton, Adam Schiff and Lisa Cook, Letitia James and the dozens more to come — I refuse to live in fear in what was once the freest country in the world,” he said, per Fox News.

“Of course, I will not end my lawsuit against him. And I will not stop speaking out against the President and speaking up for Californians,” Swalwell added. “As Mark Twain said, ‘Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it.’ Mr. President, do better. Be better.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.