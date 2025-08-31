Share
News
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker speaks to reporters near Trump Tower in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 25, 2025.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker speaks to reporters near Trump Tower in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 25, 2025. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

Far-Left Dem Governor Orders State Colleges to Provide Abortion Pills

 By Michael Austin  August 31, 2025 at 2:00pm
Share

Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved legislation expanding abortion pill access in the state, even mandating that colleges and universities provide the substances to help students murder their preborn babies.

Pritzker signed legislation on Aug. 22 requiring the schools to “offer contraception and medication abortion if they have an on-campus pharmacy or student health center.”

A press release from his office said that Illinois will continue to “enshrine women’s access to critical care into state law.”

“Six years ago, I made a promise to the women of this state: As governor, I will ensure that your medical decisions will be your own,” Pritzker said in a statement.

“And we elected a General Assembly that has helped champion that endeavor. Today is another step forward in fulfilling that promise,” he added.

“I’m proud to be taking these steps, but I will not rest on this. Because we know that anti-choice extremists won’t. We will continue to activate and protest and march and deliver until every woman in this state gets the health care she deserves.”

The passage of the legislation comes one year after students at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign approved a referendum asking the student health center on campus to provide abortion pills.

Do you want to see Donald Trump intervene on this?

The typical abortion pill regiment involves two substances, according to Yale Medicine.

The first is mifepristone, which blocks progesterone, a hormone necessary for sustaining a preborn baby in the first part of pregnancy.

The second is misoprostol, which causes contractions and the expulsion of the murdered child.

Over the past few decades, abortion pills have composed an increasingly significant share of abortions in the United States, reaching 63 percent as of 2023, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Pritzker also signed legislation expanding the Illinois shield law, thereby “protecting health care providers from discipline for providing health care services that are lawful in Illinois.”

Related:
Female NYP Reporter Furious After Punk Who Sucker Punched Her Reportedly Out on $1 Bail

The shield law protects Illinois abortion providers from civil and criminal liability when they mail abortion pills or otherwise assist with abortions in conservative states.

The shield laws, in addition to loopholes in purported abortion bans in conservative states, help to explain why such states have increasing abortion levels in the three years since Roe v. Wade was overturned.


Pritzker’s office also noted that he has passed several other pro-abortion pieces of legislation during his tenure.

He made Illinois the “second state in the Midwest to make birth control medication available over the counter, at pharmacies and without a doctor’s visit.”

Last year, he also signed a bill “guaranteeing emergency medical care for pregnant women, expanding shield laws, and prohibiting discrimination based on reproductive health decisions.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Far-Left Dem Governor Orders State Colleges to Provide Abortion Pills
Female NYP Reporter Furious After Punk Who Sucker Punched Her Reportedly Out on $1 Bail
Horrific and Graphic: Conviction Resurfaces Against Mother After 12-Year-Old Mauled by Gators
Dems Livid After Mayor Bowser Lets It Slip, Admits Trump's Policies Are Working
Dallas Cops Can Now Wear Iconic Texas Headgear On Duty
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation