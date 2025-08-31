Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved legislation expanding abortion pill access in the state, even mandating that colleges and universities provide the substances to help students murder their preborn babies.

Pritzker signed legislation on Aug. 22 requiring the schools to “offer contraception and medication abortion if they have an on-campus pharmacy or student health center.”

A press release from his office said that Illinois will continue to “enshrine women’s access to critical care into state law.”

“Six years ago, I made a promise to the women of this state: As governor, I will ensure that your medical decisions will be your own,” Pritzker said in a statement.

“And we elected a General Assembly that has helped champion that endeavor. Today is another step forward in fulfilling that promise,” he added.

“I’m proud to be taking these steps, but I will not rest on this. Because we know that anti-choice extremists won’t. We will continue to activate and protest and march and deliver until every woman in this state gets the health care she deserves.”

The Governor of Illinois say the state will provide abortion medication to college students “Very proud of that. Congratulations.” pic.twitter.com/xyZIgpw2Du — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 24, 2025

The passage of the legislation comes one year after students at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign approved a referendum asking the student health center on campus to provide abortion pills.

The typical abortion pill regiment involves two substances, according to Yale Medicine.

The first is mifepristone, which blocks progesterone, a hormone necessary for sustaining a preborn baby in the first part of pregnancy.

The second is misoprostol, which causes contractions and the expulsion of the murdered child.

Over the past few decades, abortion pills have composed an increasingly significant share of abortions in the United States, reaching 63 percent as of 2023, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Pritzker also signed legislation expanding the Illinois shield law, thereby “protecting health care providers from discipline for providing health care services that are lawful in Illinois.”

The shield law protects Illinois abortion providers from civil and criminal liability when they mail abortion pills or otherwise assist with abortions in conservative states.

The shield laws, in addition to loopholes in purported abortion bans in conservative states, help to explain why such states have increasing abortion levels in the three years since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

We forecasted last year that red states with so-called abortion bans would see at least 218,000 abortions in 2024. Because of increasing numbers of telehealth abortions and out of state travel for abortions, those states actually saw at least 246,000 abortions in 2024. pic.twitter.com/Jua0FvF0cK — Foundation to Abolish Abortion (@AbolitionistFAA) August 5, 2025



Pritzker’s office also noted that he has passed several other pro-abortion pieces of legislation during his tenure.

He made Illinois the “second state in the Midwest to make birth control medication available over the counter, at pharmacies and without a doctor’s visit.”

Last year, he also signed a bill “guaranteeing emergency medical care for pregnant women, expanding shield laws, and prohibiting discrimination based on reproductive health decisions.”

