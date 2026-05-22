Far-Left Lawmaker Who Introduced Joke Forced Vasectomy Bill Likely Heading to Congress in Major Upset

Five-term Pennsylvania state Rep. Chris Rabb won the Democratic primary for Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday.

Rabb secured the Democratic nomination for the seat held by retiring Rep. Dwight Evans after securing 44.3 percent of the vote, according to projections from NBC News.

The Pennsylvania state lawmaker’s primary victory comes after he unveiled “parody legislation” in October 2021 to “require all inseminators to undergo vasectomies within six weeks from having their third child or 40th birthday, whichever comes first.”



“As long as state legislatures continue to restrict the reproductive rights of cis women, trans men and non-binary people, there should be laws to address the responsibility of men who impregnate them,” Rabb said in a statement at the time.

“My sincere hope in introducing this legislation is that my colleagues in the General Assembly consider the egregiously gendered double standard when it comes to curtailing reproductive health care as it applies to women.”

Chris Rabb told NBC10 in October 2021 that the memo was intended solely to provoke discussion in response to abortion-restriction bills being introduced across the nation, but he said the satirical legislation triggered backlash and violent threats.

Rabb’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

“VICTORY!” Rabb wrote in an Instagram post following his primary election win on Tuesday.

“Thank you, Philadelphia. Let’s get to work.”

The winner of Tuesday’s Democratic Primary is almost guaranteed to win the deep-blue House seat in November, the Pennsylvania Capital-Star reported.

Rabb “identifies as a Democratic Socialist because he believes democracy must work for everyone — not just the wealthy few,” according to a bio on his campaign website.

“Inspired by an ancestral calling forged by a legacy of forbearers committed to racial justice, Rabb believes that a society rooted in care, fairness and shared prosperity is both moral and achievable,” per the bio.

Rabb previously called for Pennsylvania to offer reparations to black residents of the state, the Pennsylvania Capital-Star reported in September 2019.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is also a Democratic socialist, notably endorsed Rabb’s congressional campaign in April, according to a press release. Rabb’s campaign has also garnered financial support from the Congressional Progressive Caucus, The Times of Israel reported on Thursday.

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