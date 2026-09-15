Far-Left Professor Called Out for Sickening Comments About Conservatives: 'Happy Kirkiversary MAGATs'

Only in academia can you be this ignorant.

While the anniversary of the assassination brought out plenty of kooks on the left, one Facebook post by a Howard University professor in particular stood out for the sickening quality of its hate.

And it got resoundingly scorched in return.

The post was written by Stacey Patton — a professor of journalism, of all things — at one of the nation’s oldest and most distinguished historically black universities.

And in sheer offensiveness, it aimed to touch just about every nerve among conservatives grieving the loss of a man who’d achieved so much, so young, and still had so much ahead of him.

“Happy Kirkaversary, MAGATs!!!” Patton began, with the sneering hostility of a high school sophomore amazed at her own cleverness.

Should Howard University fire her immediately? Yes No

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“So, tell me, how exactly did you racist degenerates celebrate today?”

The “racist degenerates” were celebrating the slaughter of a by-all-accounts decent man who was loathed by the left for simply holding opinions most of humanity considered common sense until about five minutes ago; they weren’t on the right end of the political spectrum.

(Though hatemongers like Patton might be helping in ways they don’t suspect.)

Naturally, Patton’s FB post had plenty of fellow travelers chiming in. (“I slept funny last night and woke up with a sore neck,” is the kind of humor these ghouls go for.)

But reality being what it is, there are still plenty of sane people in the world. And when Patton’s post made its way beyond the friendly confines of her Facebook following, they were ready to point out a few things about her past.

Stacey Patton is a professor at @HowardU She blamed Austin Metcalf’s dad for his son being stabbed to death by Karmelo Anthony She mourned that Trump wasn’t ass*ssinated Now she’s mocking Charlie’s ass*ssination How is this woman still employed @HowardU?? pic.twitter.com/Ey9ySJrhPU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 14, 2026

As the redoubtable LibsofTikTok account on X noted, Patton wrote an entire commentary piece for the black-oriented website NewsOne that mourned the fact that Donald Trump survived the July 2024 attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania. (She flashed enough original brilliance to — and get this — compare Trump to Hitler and muse how the death of the German dictator before May 1945 would have changed history.)

Patton also weighed in on the murder of white teenager Austin Metcalf by black teenager Karmelo Anthony by using a Substack post to blame Metcalf’s father for not teaching his son that “black boys have boundaries.” (The post is behind a paywall. Anyone wanting to spend good money on it is welcome to do so.)

And the reaction to the LibsofTikTok post was pretty much 180 degrees opposite of Patton’s Facebook followers:

So much hate. She is one miserable girl. What a sad life. — TCAL50 (@TariC28641) September 14, 2026

Universities like this one are the reason. This country will never get past Race baiting. They probably have a class on just this. — LibertyWhiskers (@FreedomLvr316) September 14, 2026

One can only surmise that it is perfectly okay to rattle off hateful rhetoric at @HowardU. In fact, that might make Stacey more popular there. Universities, in general, are indoctrination centers. Students come out knowing very little of how to think, but everything about what to… — Neal Fondren (@NealFondren) September 14, 2026

And then there was this one, with the million-dollar question:

Where do they learn such hate and why? She’s a professor and living well apparently. Why does she hate the system who gave her so much? — Joan Frazier (@FrazierJoa25151) September 14, 2026

“Where do they learn such hate and why?” the user asked.

No doubt, Patton and her crowd could gin up some tear-jerking race-bias stories from 100 years ago. Maybe even 50 years ago.

But they can’t admit they live in the United States of 2026 — a country where racism has been all but annihilated as a block to black advancement, either de facto or de jure. It’s a country that has elected a black president, and where no serious white person aspiring to a serious position would seriously argue that any race is superior to another.

For a grifter of color like, say, Al Sharpton, Hasan Piker, Ilhan Omar, and the crew, it’s a whole different story, of course.

And for a grifter of color with a graduate degree, it’s a different world entirely — and that’s the world Stacey Patton inhabits. She hates the system that gave her so much because it pays her very well, financially and in social status, to just keep on hating.

She might be ignorant the way only an academic can be — divorced from any quality of decency, civility, or even a minimum respect for the rights of her countrymen if their skin color happens to be paler than hers.

But she sure knows what’s paying the bills.

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