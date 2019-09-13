SECTIONS
Far-Left Protesters Bring Democratic Debate to a Halt as Biden Delivers Closing Remarks

By Jack Davis
Published September 13, 2019 at 7:51am
Progressive activists silenced a sad-faced Joe Biden on Thursday night as they erupted in protests while the former vice president prepared to answer the final question at the Democratic presidential debate.

Moderator George Stephanopoulos asked the candidates to speak about a professional setback and how they overcame it.

He signaled for Biden to go first.

Biden was in the very first words of his response when noise erupted in the auditorium at Houston’s Texas Southern University.

Initially, it was unclear what the individuals who were later removed from the debate were shouting.

After multiple video rewinds, media outlets reported that the outbursts focused on immigration.

Some of the protesters called out “three million deportations” in reference to the number of illegal immigrants deported during the administration of former President Barack Obama, the Washington Examiner reported.

Other screamed, “We are DACA recipients. Our lives are at risk,” according to Time.

Were these protests timed inappropriately?

DACA, which stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, was an Obama-era policy that allowed children of illegal immigrants to avoid deportation as long as they met certain conditions.

One protester was wearing a shirt that said, “No human being is illegal on stolen land.” Another’s shirt read, “Defend DACA,” “Abolish ICE” and “Citizenship For All.”

After being interrupted, Biden hung his head and looked downward for a few moments before watching the protesters as they were taken away. The incident drew various reactions on Twitter.

After being given the go-ahead to speak by Stephanopoulos, Biden waited until the last sounds of protest were silenced to give his response, in which he cited as setbacks the 1972 deaths of his wife and daughter in a car accident and the 2015 death of his son, Beau.

“I learned that the way you deal with it, is finding purpose,” Biden said, according to Fox News. “I hope Beau is proud of me today.”

“Because when you get hit badly, when you lose a job … we’ve all been through that in some form or another,” he said. “My purpose is do what I’ve always tried to do and stay engaged in public policy.”

“There are a lot of people who’ve had it a lot worse than I have.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
