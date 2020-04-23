Far-Left 'Squad' Dem Accuses Trump of 'War Crimes' for Doing Exactly What Pelosi, de Blasio Did

No matter what President Donald Trump does, there are going to be those on the left who use his words to attack him.

Criticism of any president is appropriate when warranted; that is one of the many great things about being an American — the right to say what we want to.

But frequently criticism of Trump delves into the absurd, which is what happened when Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley spoke on Tuesday.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley: “As far as I’m concerned, what’s happening with this administration is akin to war crimes.” pic.twitter.com/pnirlXPH7e — The Hill (@thehill) April 21, 2020

TRENDING: Days After Trump Cut WHO Funding, Michelle Helped Raise $55 Million for Incompetent Globalist Org

The Massachusetts representative and member of the “squad” of progressive female lawmakers accused the president of actions “akin to war crimes.”

“So as far as I’m concerned, what’s happening with this administration, it’s akin to war crimes — criminal negligence, science denials, a sluggish response,” she said during an online news conference, according to the Media Research Center.

“We find ourselves in the position of playing catch-up in the midst of a pandemic,” the Democratic lawmaker continued.

“Which is the last place that you want to be in the midst of any public health crisis — and certainly not a pandemic — is working from behind.”

Do you think Pressley's criticism of Trump is hypocritical? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (399 Votes) 1% (6 Votes)

It was just three years ago that Pressley’s party thought that leading from behind was the bee’s knees, but that is beside the point.

“We just have to reject any calls for a return to normal, because that normal is one that was slowly killing people,” she said.

“That normal was one that did not provide adequate health care, that normal is one that abandoned our most vulnerable communities in times of crisis.”

Reasonable criticism could be made with fingers pointed to Republicans and Democrats for not working quick enough on a coronavirus response, but war crimes?

The United Nations defines war crimes as “[g]rave breaches of the Geneva Conventions of 12 August 1949.”

RELATED: Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Democrats Play the Race Card

Specifically, the international organization lists the crimes of “[w]ilful killing, “[t]orture or inhuman treatment” and “[t]aking of hostages,” among others.

The freshman representative did not say which “war crimes” the president had committed, but it is tough to imagine what she could mean.

Where was Pressley’s criticism of her own party and the irresponsible things Democrats were saying in January and February?

Shortly after Trump instituted his China travel ban, former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, called the president a xenophobe and accused him of hysteria.

“We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. We need to lead the way with science — not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering. He is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency,” he said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi encouraged citizens to flock to Chinatown toward the end of February as the pandemic was spreading.

“It’s exciting to be here, especially at this time, to be able to be unified with our community,” she said.

“We want to be vigilant about what is out there in other places. We want to be careful about how we deal with it, but we do want to say to people, ‘Come to Chinatown, here we are — we’re, again, careful, safe — and come join us.’”

And New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was advising the citizens of his city, which has become one of the hardest-hit places in the country, to go on the town.

“Since I’m encouraging New Yorkers to go on with your lives + get out on the town despite Coronavirus, I thought I would offer some suggestions. Here’s the first: thru Thurs 3/5 go see ‘The Traitor’ @FilmLinc. If ‘The Wire’ was a true story + set in Italy, it would be this film,” he said in March.

Since I’m encouraging New Yorkers to go on with your lives + get out on the town despite Coronavirus, I thought I would offer some suggestions. Here’s the first: thru Thurs 3/5 go see “The Traitor” @FilmLinc. If “The Wire” was a true story + set in Italy, it would be this film. — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) March 3, 2020

It is more likely Pressley was not interested in holding people accountable for inaction but was simply attacking the president for the sake of attacking the president. And that is not something this nation needs.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.