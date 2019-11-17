Fashion Labels Admit They Create 'Non-Binary' Clothes in Order To Perpetuate 'Fantasy'

The closest I get to anything involving fashion is having an especial affection for Depeche Mode, since the name means “fast fashion” in French. (It’s technically “fashion dispatch,” but now isn’t the time for that kind of geekery.)

My style of dress isn’t particularly (excuse the pun) modish; if I were to describe my average attire on the days where I get out of my gym clothes (I’m a writer, after all), we’re talking Adidas shell toes, Levis 501s, an untucked button-down shirt, a Swatch and knockoff Wayfarers. God help me if there’s a wedding involved.

All of which is to say I’m probably not the individual to pass judgment on the genius and/or excesses of the fashion industry. I will say I know this much, though: If you’re making “non-binary” fashions to perpetuate a “fantasy,” perhaps you’re neither making clothes or a social statement but instead a fantasy that few people currently share or will end up sharing.

So here’s the U.K. Guardian, a paper I have a love-hate relationship with. I don’t actually hate it, mind you, because I reserve that emotion for things like statism and rapists and Idi Amin. Also, for a paper liberal enough that it’s the official publication of 10 out of 10 Jeremy Corbyn supporters, it’s open about its biases and occasionally — very occasionally — can be responsible for something resembling journalism.

However, you may begin to understand my issues with it when you see articles with titles like: “The future is fluid as labels sign up for gender-free fashion.”

“When two of the biggest pop stars on the planet sign up to a fashion movement, you know something must be afoot,” deputy fashion editor Priya Elan wrote in a Saturday piece.

“On Wednesday, Rihanna posted a photo of herself to her 76.8 million followers on Instagram wearing a T-shirt by London-based fashion label Art School. Last month, Harry Styles put out his video for Lights Up in which he wears a blue silk moire suit designed by long-time collaborator Harris Reed.”

So, what’s afoot when “two of the biggest pop stars on the planet sign up to a fashion movement?”

Not a whole lot, all things considered. Even fans of Rihanna and post-One Direction Harry Styles would have been hard-pressed to have noticed either of these things in a deluge of #OOTD Instagram absurdity, and two individuals wearing these outfits once does not signing up for a fashion movement make.

But, hey, it’s a good enough premise to hang a story on, right?

“Both Art School and Harris Reed identify themselves as non-binary labels. On Instagram, Art School defines itself as ‘a non-binary queer luxury label’, while Harris Reed is ‘fighting for the beauty of fluidity’. Despite there being a long history of LGBTQI designers working in fashion (McQueen and Lagerfeld among the most famous), they have notably been cis-identifying, white men,” Elan wrote.

“The label of ‘non-binary’ in fashion is new (Collins recently announced it was adding ‘non-binary’ to its dictionaries) and pertinent to a younger generation where more than one in 10 millennials identify as transgender or gender non-conforming. There are a clutch of new fashion labels, from One DNA to Riley Studio, that offer the same clothes to everyone, and where dividing your fashion into gendered lines feels out-of-date.”

“It’s not about a girl wearing a suit or a guy wearing a heel, it’s about you feeling yourself and feeling the fantasy and the look,” designer Christopher John Rogers said, according to Elan.

He’s dressed Michelle Obama and “Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo.

“It’s about queerness in terms of you fully embodying the nuances of yourself when dressing up.”

Yes, they’re perpetuating fantasy. What’s the evidence that this is some sort of movement?

Elan writes:

“Younger stars like Billie Eilish, Yungblud and Lil Uzi Vert dress androgynously and speak openly of shopping across the genders (‘The women’s section is waaaaay better than the men’s section,’ Lil Uzi Vert told US GQ).”

And older stars like David Bowie, Lou Reed, Prince, Annie Lennox, Madonna, Boy George, Robert Smith and Grace Jones did the same thing. Going back to the aforementioned Depeche Mode, songwriter Martin Gore enjoyed wearing dresses and skirts back in the day.

Most of these individuals are now well more than old enough to qualify for AARP membership — those that are still alive — and they’re mostly dressing in gender-normative clothing.

However, now this is a “movement,” apparently, one in which labels are ensuring the future is gender fluid. Oh, and by the by, the gender fluidity of the outfits on display is dubious at best.

Styles was dressed in something that made him look like he’d just come from shooting a film adaptation of the old Prince Valiant comic.

Rihanna’s “gender fluid” outfit involved wearing a form-fitting T-shirt that said “art school dropout.”

This is the future — the future of fashion! That’s at least what the Guardian, bless their dear hearts, thinks, noting that “high street brands such as Zara and H&M [are] doing gender-neutral lines.” But it’s about more than that.

“’To see someone as powerful as [Rihanna] wearing [our label] is really important,’” Eden Loweth, one of the principals of Art School, says,” according to Elan. “When we formed Art School, we wanted it to be more than a label, more than just about whacking out clothes on the catwalk. It’s about supporting the rights of our [queer] community.”

I don’t want to be flippant, but … how? Someone famous wearing a T-shirt? Write-ups in the Guardian? Again, go to the article — Rihanna is wearing a shirt that’s obviously feminine. And yet, fashionistas are convinced that this is some sort of permanent trend.

“Previously, fashion was very binary – it was men’s or women’s, and you never could transgress between the two,” Preston Souza, a buyer for New York’s first gender-free clothing shop said, according to Elan. “And what is really beautiful is that Generation Z is rejecting these labels. Sixty percent of Generation Z will shop across gendered sections, proof that these binary structures are slowly phasing out.”

Yes, spoken from someone who runs a gender-free clothing shop. If Souza has the evidence for this statement, it isn’t presented here.

Right. See where we are in 10 years. See if this is an actual trend and not something that’s being pushed as a media-friendly story. Biology isn’t easily erased.

The idea that Lil Uzi Vert thinks the women’s section is way more interesting should mean nothing to us. And yet, we’re supposed to act as if this is the beginning of the end of the tyranny of gender.

Millennia of biology don’t disappear at the whims of fashion, though — no matter how catchy that Billie Eilish song may be.

