Fast Food Manager Arrested for Disgusting Action Toward Customer's Food

The now-former manager of a McDonald’s restaurant in Southbridge, Massachusetts, was dismissed after allegedly putting a customer’s French fries in her mouth.

Kaylie Santos, 22, now faces charges for “containing a foreign substance, which was intended or might reasonably be expected, to cause injury,” per a criminal complaint.

CBS News reported on May 18 that a viral video showed Santos allegedly stuffing two handfuls of fries in her mouth before putting them in a red fry container.

Santos was heard saying, “When your girlfriend wants French fries today, right? She wants French fries today, right?”

The surveillance video also showed Santos allegedly spitting into the fry container.

Former Southbridge, Massachusetts McDonald’s night manager Kaylie Santos, 22, has been fired and charged with a felony after a viral video exposed her intentionally contaminating French fries before serving them to her ex-girlfriend. The incident, which occurred during a… pic.twitter.com/gJvkFMgJRA — Evener Entertainment (@ETheEvolution) May 21, 2026

The customer was tracked down by police through her license plate number in April, and it was discovered that she was Santos’ ex-girlfriend.

The customer told investigators that Santos had been “harassing her and her new partner,” per the complaint.

Santos allegedly pleaded with her ex-girlfriend to avoid pressing charges.

The former fast food worker now faces a potential of five years in prison.

The Spadea & Balducci Family, which owns and runs the McDonald’s location, was provided with a no-trespass order against Santos.

A video that recently went viral on social media has led to criminal charges for a McDonald’s employee, who is accused of sticking French fries in her mouth and spitting on them before serving them to a customer: https://t.co/p9XgUl4KrR pic.twitter.com/pqzsJsPkd3 — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) May 18, 2026

“The actions of these individuals are unacceptable and do not reflect our organization’s food safety standards or values,” the entity said.

“The well-being and safety of our Southbridge community remains our top priority, and we are taking swift, appropriate actions.”

Santos is scheduled to be arraigned on June 5.

WGGB-TV reported that the McDonald’s location had a history of food safety and handling compliance issues before the incident.

The health department responded alongside police.

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