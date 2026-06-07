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Close-up of hands assembling a fast food burger.
Close-up of hands assembling a fast food burger. (semenovp / Getty Images)

Fast Food Manager Arrested for Disgusting Action Toward Customer's Food

 By Michael Austin  June 7, 2026 at 1:58pm
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The now-former manager of a McDonald’s restaurant in Southbridge, Massachusetts, was dismissed after allegedly putting a customer’s French fries in her mouth.

Kaylie Santos, 22, now faces charges for “containing a foreign substance, which was intended or might reasonably be expected, to cause injury,” per a criminal complaint.

CBS News reported on May 18 that a viral video showed Santos allegedly stuffing two handfuls of fries in her mouth before putting them in a red fry container.

Santos was heard saying, “When your girlfriend wants French fries today, right? She wants French fries today, right?”

The surveillance video also showed Santos allegedly spitting into the fry container.

The customer was tracked down by police through her license plate number in April, and it was discovered that she was Santos’ ex-girlfriend.

The customer told investigators that Santos had been “harassing her and her new partner,” per the complaint.

Santos allegedly pleaded with her ex-girlfriend to avoid pressing charges.

The former fast food worker now faces a potential of five years in prison.

The Spadea & Balducci Family, which owns and runs the McDonald’s location, was provided with a no-trespass order against Santos.

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“The actions of these individuals are unacceptable and do not reflect our organization’s food safety standards or values,” the entity said.

“The well-being and safety of our Southbridge community remains our top priority, and we are taking swift, appropriate actions.”

Santos is scheduled to be arraigned on June 5.

WGGB-TV reported that the McDonald’s location had a history of food safety and handling compliance issues before the incident.

The health department responded alongside police.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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