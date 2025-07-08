'He's Fat': NFL's Most Accomplished Active QB Taken to Task Over Viral Fourth of July Photos

There’s no satisfying some sports fans.

Kansas City sports radio host and podcaster Kevin Kietzman, a man whose city’s NFL team has played in five of the past six Super Bowls, and won three of them, blasted the Chiefs’ quarterback on Monday over shirtless images from Fourth of July celebrations that show Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t boasting a washboard stomach.

And on Tuesday, Kietzman wasn’t backing down.

First @nfl is this month! Who’s ready? Three weeks from Thursday. pic.twitter.com/62PxO79Opd — Kevin Kietzman (@kkhasissues) July 6, 2025

Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, were part of a group celebrating Independence Day with a yacht party in Miami, according to the New York Post.

“Vacation photos are popping up of Patrick Mahomes, and he’s fat,” Kietzman said Monday on an episode of his podcast “Kevin Kietzman Has Issues,” according to Fox News. “I’m gonna say it, and I’m gonna tell you the truth, that’s why you hit the play button, he’s an embarrassment.”

“Dude, you’re fat. Your belly would be fat at my pool, hanging out with us 60-year-olds. My skin is flabbier than yours, I get it. Stop. Stop the fast food. Do a sit-up. Do something …

“He’s not a kid anymore. You can’t just run through your NFL career eating Taco Bell all the time and Door Dashing fried chicken, which he loves …”

Do you watch the NFL? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 22% (4 Votes) No: 78% (14 Votes)

Most people who follow the NFL even casually would think Mahomes has done plenty. Besides being named Most Valuable Player of the three Super Bowls the Chiefs won, he’s been named the league MVP twice. (About the only thing he hasn’t done for the Chiefs is date Taylor Swift.)

At 29, he’s the most accomplished active quarterback in the National Football League on a team that’s going to go into the history books as one of the great dynasties of the sport.

“He’s done nothing but eat and drink this offseason,” Kietzman said. “There’s no question. No debate on that one.”

The backlash was quick and brutal as a third-down blitz.

According to a TMZ report, Mahomes’ trainer, Bobby Stroupe, who has worked with Mahomes for two decades, took to the social media platform X and blasted Kietzman in a series of now-deleted posts.

#Mahomes trainer Bobby Stroupe claps back at Kevin Kietzman, who questioned Patrick’s offseason training and eating habits on the Kevin Kietzman Has Issues Podcast. pic.twitter.com/3wpbdZhDSW — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) July 7, 2025

“When has Patrick appeared tired in a game?” one of the posts asked. “When did he not have the physical ability to make a play in a long drive?

“When have you seen him train? When have you seen him eat? What do you know about his regimen?”

On Tuesday’s episode of his podcast, Kietzman didn’t retreat at all.

“Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback of his generation,” Kietzman acknowledged.

“He has three Super Bowls. He does things on the football field we’ve never seen before. He has redefined the position of quarterback. He is the epitome of greatness.”

But then came the hammer.

“He will not last until he’s 45 going the way he’s going. He turns 30 this year. …

“Patrick Mahomes puts a lot of things ahead of being in the best shape he can be for football. He does!”

He called his comments “the least controversial thing in the history of sports commentary.”

He then cited Tom Brady — widely acknowledged as the Greatest of All Time quarterback (even if widely despised outside the Boston and Tampa Bay regions) as a player who maintained top physical shape in his 30s.

“Nobody went to more extremes than Tom Brady,” he said.

Noting his 40 years of experience covering athletes and sports, Kietzman said any athletes who want to maintain their play at a top level after turning 30 have to dedicate themselves in a way they don’t have to in their 20s.

For some, Kietzman’s comments might come off as the prescient observations of a lifelong observer of sports — and a warning Mahomes should heed, if he truly wants to be considered in future GOAT conversations.

For others, they might come off as a generational athlete, running and passing his way into history, being criticized by a guy who runs his mouth for a living.

But for everyone, it’s one more proof that there’s no satisfying some sports fans.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.