Father of Fallen Police Officer Goes to Battle After HOA Demands He Remove Tribute to His Son

 By Jack Davis  May 21, 2022 at 1:33pm
An Ohio man is standing his ground after a homeowner association ordered him to remove a Thin Blue Line flag he flies for his son who died in the line of duty.

“The American flag represents my fight for our country and our freedom. The Blue Line flag represents my son,” Thomas DiSario said, according to WTTE-TV.

Kirkersville Police Chief Eric DiSario was killed in the line of duty in 2017.

“That police flag was given to me when my son was buried. It represents him. Nothing else,” DiSario said.

But last week, Omni Community Association Managers sent him a letter saying the flag violated deed restrictions in their Etna area neighborhood.

“The political sign in the form of a flag much be removed from your property. The flag on your pole is not a United States Flag. It is a political statement. Please remove the flag from your property,” the letter said.

DiSario’s response was succinct: “I’m not taking it down.”

“The flag is not political,” DiSario said. “That flag stands for my son’s death and it’s been … there ever since my son was buried. I don’t know why all of a sudden I am having problems.”

Should DiSario have to remove his Thin Blue Line flag?

“They said after the third letter that I would be fined and they will continue fining me until I take it down,” DiSario said. “Well, I’m not paying the fine. So it’s going to go to court and a judge is going to settle it.”

DiSario said he has faced harassment as well.

“There was a gentleman [who came] in the yard and he took the flag down and he wiped his face with it,” DiSario said. “I asked him to leave, but he came back, sat on my rock and proceeded to take my flag down again so I called the sheriff’s office.”

The disabled combat veteran said he will fight as long as it takes.

“I don’t care about their fines; I don’t care what they do. The only way it’s coming down is if a judge tells me it has to come down,” DiSario said.

“I’ve fought my whole life. This fight is nothing.”

DiSario said his son would not understand all the contention over the flag.

“As a police officer, I know Eric would be upset by this. He was friendly, he was loved. He had no enemies. Eric could walk up to you and start a conversation. Now, he is just greatly missed,” he said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




