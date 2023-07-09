Father Goes Nuclear After He Finds Out Doctor Asked His 9-Year-Old Son How He 'Identifies'

Mama bears growl and paw the earth when it comes to protecting their kids from predatory LGBT ideologues. The papa bears are joining in. Instead of growling, they’re bellowing.

Texas Republican State Delegate Sarah Fields tweeted a video of a man sitting in his car that went viral with more than 14 million views.

“This is why I homeschool and why I make sacrifices to pay for a private family practitioner,” Fields wrote. “The world has lost its mind. I’m sharing his video here because I already know his video will be taken down on TikTok.”

Be forewarned: I meant it when I said papa bears are bellowing. When men bellow, it’s generally chock-full of expletives. This video is no exception.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

This is why I homeschool and why I make sacrifices to pay for a private family practitioner. The world has lost its mind. I’m sharing his video here because I already know his video will be taken down on Tiktok. pic.twitter.com/zxRUKDlfPZ — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 8, 2023

The father began his rant by saying he is “on fire” because he just got off the phone with his wife. She had taken their 9 and 7-year-old boys to the doctor to get physicals for the upcoming tackle football season. That’s about as normalized American as you can get.

But these days you have to be careful. The LGBT vampires who used to stick to the cover of darkness, have grown tolerant to sunlight.

Would you be upset if a doctor asked you this question? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1000 Votes) No: 1% (10 Votes)

The couple’s 9-year-old boy was the first to go into what was presumably the doctor’s office. The papa bear wasn’t there, but, being the red-blooded American father he appears to be, he had no reason to distrust his wife when it came to their family. Imagine his surprise when a routine doctor visit turned into an LGBT indoctrination attempt by the medical staff.

“The first thing this woman asks him is if he identifies as a boy, a girl, gender fluid or non-binary,” the father said.

If it was my kid, that’s enough not only to get my dander up but to make my blood steam.

“My son,” the father continued, “he’s never heard of any of that s**t before.” The dad, who has of course known his son for the nine years of his life, then said, “He is clearly a boys’ boy. So what are you trying to plant a f*****g seed in his head?”

Apparently, the man’s wife called her husband about the incident before the medical staff got a chance to plant the seeds of doubt in the 7-year-olds mind. LGBT ideologues use doubt to create a fog of confusion. For them, the best recruits are the youngest. If you confuse kids about fundamental questions like, “What am I?” early enough, the recruit will be ripe in a few years and the ideologues can then tell them what they are — soldiers in the war against Western civilization.

“This s**t is ridiculous,” he continued. “And to the people who are out there who think there’s nothing wrong with that and I’m just a transphobe or all that s**t, you’re f****ed up. This is bulls**t, and there’s something wrong with you.”

It’s about time. The LGBT/Marxist ideologues have had conservative Christians back on their heels for too long. Somehow they got the general population to believe that if they pushed back against any of their progressive desires, they were somehow disabusing the Christian charity that is at the core of the Western value system. They got too many to believe that because they lacked charity, they betrayed their faith in God by refusing to acknowledge the LGBT version of love — that anything goes.

The smoke of Satan then crawled slowly into the mainstream like a tapeworm. It attached itself to our institutions where it quietly began sucking the lifeblood out of the American soul.

But it’s no longer quiet. The tapeworm grew large. It shows itself freely in classrooms, doctor offices, churches and courtrooms in search of new hosts. It’s target: kids.

The Marxist’s preferred weapon in the culture wars is the manipulation of language to conjure doubt. Like the tapeworm, it can go unnoticed for long periods. When the parasite has grown so large that it starts starving the host, however, it can be diagnosed and cured.

Conservative Christians do not lack charity. They are tolerant to a fault. That’s why the LGBT movement has grown as large as it has. But tolerance doesn’t mean accepting, especially when it comes to the kids. Hands off.

The straightforward bellowing of the papa bear in the video clears out the fog of doubt the progressives rely on. Do you have any doubt about what he is saying?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.