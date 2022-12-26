Despite the painful weeks following his daughter’s murder, Ben Mogen is confident her killer will be brought to justice.

Mogen’s daughter, Madison, was one of four University of Idaho students murdered in an off-campus home in November.

“From the very beginning, I’ve known that people don’t get away with these things these days,” Mogen told The Spokesman-Review. “There’s too many things that you can get caught up on, like DNA and videos everywhere. This isn’t something that people get away with, that goes unsolved.”

Mogen may be on to something. With the proliferation of cell phone and doorbell cameras, social media and facial recognition technology, it almost seems unusual the killer has not yet been caught.

Despite his hope, it has not been easy for Mogen to move forward. More than six weeks have passed since his daughter’s murder, yet he is still left without answers.

“There were so many questions that I figured would be answered, and we’re still waiting,” Mogen said.

Idaho state police have enlisted help from across the country, even the FBI.

“I have to just know that they know what they’re doing, and if they don’t, then they know someone that does,” Mogen said.

One of the lead investigators on the case calls Mogen every day, checking in, giving him updates and answering any questions, the Spokesman-Review reported.

If the investigators don’t hear from Mogen, usually due to his work schedule, they’ll call his family to ensure everything is alright.

In his remarks Madison's father Ben Mogen mentioned her boyfriend Jake: I'm so glad that she got to just have at least a little taste of what it's like to be in love…maybe someday they would have gotten married."



The updates and regular contact with investigators helps him avoid the online gossip and speculation surrounding his daughter’s murder.

“It’s hard for me to read all of these articles,” Mogen reportedly said. “I can get all my news about it right from there (investigators), and I don’t have to try and drudge through all this misinformation.”

“I just have to take the higher road on that kind of stuff or else it will be damaging to my well-being; I mean, it’s hard enough as it is. I’m just trying to get through these days one at a time,” he said.

In the meantime, Mogen faces the grim reality of never spending another Christmas with his daughter again.

The horrible saga all began Nov. 13, when he got the call from both his mother and his ex-wife: his daughter had been stabbed to death.

The three other students stabbed in their off-campus home were Kaylee Goncalves — Maddie’s best friend — their roommate Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, Kernodle’s boyfriend.

