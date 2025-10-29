Father Literally Drank Himself to Death After Daughter, 12, Was Tortured, Raped, Murdered by Illegal Immigrant

European migration has once again proved itself to be an abject failure.

Whereas Europe and the Western world stood as the bastion of hope and prosperity for many, it now functions as a breeding ground for the most horrific barbarity from the people it takes in.

In France, a 12-year-old schoolgirl was raped and murdered by an Algerian woman after begging for her life, according to CNN.

Now, 27-year-old Dahbia Benkired has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for this bloodthirsty, evil crime that caused the girl’s father to drink himself to death.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported Benkired, who was working as a prostitute at the time, lured Lola Daviet into an apartment on Oct. 14, 2022.

Benkired had told investigators she had argued with her ex-partner and said during her hearing that she wanted to hurt someone.

She testified that she searched the streets for a victim when she spotted the girl.

“I passed a woman with her baby. And then Lola. I asked her to open the door for me because I didn’t have a badge,” she explained.

The young girl helped with her suitcase when Benkired pulled her into an elevator, taking the two to Benkired’s sister’s apartment.

Daviet begged, “Madam, please don’t hurt me,” to which she answered, “Don’t worry, I won’t hurt you.”

WARNING: The following video contains images that some may find disturbing.

🇫🇷 27-year-old Algerian migrant Dahbia Benkired (1st photo) drags a suitcase with the body of 12-year-old French girl Lola (2nd photo) into a bar. Benkired reportedly raped and tortured Lola before killing her in October 2022. This video was shown in court a few days ago, on… pic.twitter.com/mcdoMKVhb5 — Pisklauren (@pisklauren) October 22, 2025

Inside the apartment, Benkired had Daviet undress and get into the shower, where she sexually assaulted her and “slammed her head against the shower wall with my hand,” she said, calling the act “really not hard.”

“In the shower, for me, she turned into a ghost. She said nothing, she didn’t talk.

“I was told that when I taped her up, she was still alive. For me, she was dead.”

Benkired said she forced the 12-year-old to perform sexual acts on her before slapping her, feeling afraid Daviet would tell her family about the abuse.

“All the hatred I had inside me, I took it out on her … Either way, I knew she was going to die.

“It’s not that I wanted to kill her, but that I wanted to hurt someone. But since I had raped her, I might as well kill her.”

Benkired said she saw the girl as a “sheep” but tried to say she had been fearful as she saw a “devil incarnate” in Daviet.

She reportedly had searched for information on witchcraft in the days before the murder.

Benkired would tape up the girl’s lifeless body, stuff it in a suitcase, and take it around the city before discarding it in the street for a homeless person to find.

The Algerian came to France in 2013, but was subject to expulsion in August 2022 after overstaying a student visa.

Daviet’s mother explained how the heartbreak of the loss impacted the girl’s father.

Johan Daviet “died of grief” after taking up drinking again on the day of the murder.

He hung a letter on Benkired’s apartment before his own death. It read, “My darling, I still don’t understand why there was so much cruelty and barbarity toward you, you who were so kind.” “I can’t wait to see you again.”

He signed the letter, “Your dad, who loves you for life.”

Why is this evil allowed to remain in the civilized world?

Living in relative peace and prosperity in the West, we forget that the world is a dangerous place.

There are monsters who only want to hurt us. Immigration from their nests will only see the once-greatest places on Earth devolve into cesspools of barbarism.

This is hell on Earth.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.