Father Opens Fire 3 Times, Neutralizes Daughter's Ex After He Allegedly Breaks In
It appears that an Ohio father shot and killed his daughter’s ex-boyfriend on Sunday after he reportedly broke into their home.
According to WKEF, the boyfriend, James Douglas Rayl, broke through the front door despite warnings from the girl’s father and homeowner.
“The Shelby County Prosecutor was apprised of the situation, and the incident will be presented to the next Shelby County Grand Jury,” the Sherrif’s Office said in a news release shared by WLIO.
In a recorded video of the incident captured by a Ring device, the homeowner can be heard telling Rayl to leave and that he was armed, WKEF reported.
Rayl did not comply, and as soon as he took a step inside, the homeowner began firing.
The man shot three times, which caused Rayl to “stagger back” and fall down in front of the garage.
According to the sheriff’s office, Rayl then died at the scene.
A girl, presumably the homeowner’s daughter, called 911 just after the shooting.
“He broke through the door, and my dad shot at him,” the caller said according to WKEF.
“Was he trying to kill me?”
During the call, the caller referred to Rayl as her ex-boyfriend.
This is far from the only self-defense story to make headlines in recent weeks.
A commentary story recently published by The Western Journal details 11 such incidents that occurred in the month of July alone.
- July 29: Four to 5 carjackers — at least one of them armed with a handgun — accosted a woman. She then proceeded to pull out her own handgun, shooting one carjacker while the others fled the scene.
- July 29: A man was shot in Washington after making several threats against his girlfriend and then attempting to break into the house she was staying at.
- July 25: A Virginia man fatally shot an intruder attempting to kick down his door.
- July 24: An intruder was shot dead by a homeowner in Ohio.
- July 22: A man attempted to rob a store clerk in Texas at knifepoint. The clerk then pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times.
- July 19: One man broke into multiple Mississippi homes in one neighborhood, assaulting at least four different households. He was then shot by a responsible gun owner while attempting to run over someone with his vehicle.
- July 11: An Afghanistan veteran in Georgia defended his home against four armed attackers using an AR-15-style weapon. Also on this day, in Texas, two teen suspects attempted to rob a family vehicle while two infants were in the backseat. Fearing for his family’s safety, the father shot and struck both suspects.
- July 9: After a man shot and killed one Milwaukee security guard, another returned fire, killing the assailant.
- July 7: Three men, at least one of them armed with a handgun, invaded a Florida man’s home. The man then grabbed an AK-47-style gun, fired at the intruders and fended them off.
Also, the most prominent of these stories was the shooting that took place at a Greenwood, Indiana, mall on July 17.
Police say that Elisjsha Dicken fired at the Greenwood gunman from 40-50 yards away with his 9mm handgun, and hit him with the first shot.
Extremely impressive. This man is a hero. pic.twitter.com/NQgeYEQZHk
— Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithOAN) July 19, 2022
After a potential mass shooter began opening fire in the mall’s crowded food court, 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken pulled out his legally-owned Glock handgun and returned fire, stopping the shooter in his tracks.
