Share
News

Father Opens Fire 3 Times, Neutralizes Daughter's Ex After He Allegedly Breaks In

 By Michael Austin  August 3, 2022 at 2:58pm
Share

It appears that an Ohio father shot and killed his daughter’s ex-boyfriend on Sunday after he reportedly broke into their home.

According to WKEF, the boyfriend, James Douglas Rayl, broke through the front door despite warnings from the girl’s father and homeowner.

“The Shelby County Prosecutor was apprised of the situation, and the incident will be presented to the next Shelby County Grand Jury,” the Sherrif’s Office said in a news release shared by WLIO.

In a recorded video of the incident captured by a Ring device, the homeowner can be heard telling Rayl to leave and that he was armed, WKEF reported.

Rayl did not comply, and as soon as he took a step inside, the homeowner began firing.

Trending:
Biden Leaves Out 1 Key Detail from al-Zawahiri Assassination That Ties Everything to Russia

The man shot three times, which caused Rayl to “stagger back” and fall down in front of the garage.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rayl then died at the scene.

A girl, presumably the homeowner’s daughter, called 911 just after the shooting.

Should Americans maintain their right to self-defense?

“He broke through the door, and my dad shot at him,” the caller said according to WKEF.

“Was he trying to kill me?”

During the call, the caller referred to Rayl as her ex-boyfriend.

This is far from the only self-defense story to make headlines in recent weeks.

A commentary story recently published by The Western Journal details 11 such incidents that occurred in the month of July alone.

  • July 29: Four to 5 carjackers — at least one of them armed with a handgun — accosted a woman. She then proceeded to pull out her own handgun, shooting one carjacker while the others fled the scene.
  • July 29: A man was shot in Washington after making several threats against his girlfriend and then attempting to break into the house she was staying at.
  • July 25: A Virginia man fatally shot an intruder attempting to kick down his door.
  • July 24: An intruder was shot dead by a homeowner in Ohio.
  • July 22: A man attempted to rob a store clerk in Texas at knifepoint. The clerk then pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times.
  • July 19: One man broke into multiple Mississippi homes in one neighborhood, assaulting at least four different households. He was then shot by a responsible gun owner while attempting to run over someone with his vehicle.
  • July 11: An Afghanistan veteran in Georgia defended his home against four armed attackers using an AR-15-style weapon. Also on this day, in Texas, two teen suspects attempted to rob a family vehicle while two infants were in the backseat. Fearing for his family’s safety, the father shot and struck both suspects.
  • July 9: After a man shot and killed one Milwaukee security guard, another returned fire, killing the assailant.
  • July 7: Three men, at least one of them armed with a handgun, invaded a Florida man’s home. The man then grabbed an AK-47-style gun, fired at the intruders and fended them off.
Related:
Suspect Allegedly Attacks Random Strangers, Then Comes Face-to-Face with the One Man Who Could Stop Him

Also, the most prominent of these stories was the shooting that took place at a Greenwood, Indiana, mall on July 17.

After a potential mass shooter began opening fire in the mall’s crowded food court, 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken pulled out his legally-owned Glock handgun and returned fire, stopping the shooter in his tracks.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Even Parkland Shooter's Lawyers Can't Help but Cry as Families Deliver Heartbreaking Tales of What Really Happened That Day
These Violent Facts About LGBT Couples Are So Real Even Biden's DOJ Forced to Admit Inconvenient Truth
Experts Warn EV Owners May See Soaring Costs After Mechanics Realize They're Losing Money
Bezos Slinks Away After Fed-Up Locals Announce Creative Revenge for Plan to Clear the River for His Mega-Yacht
Watch: After Asking for Directions from Staff, Biden Signs Executive Order in Defiance of SCOTUS Ruling
See more...

Conversation