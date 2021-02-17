Father of Parkland Victim Slams Biden for Taking Advantage of Anniversary of Shooting to Push Gun Control

The father of a student killed in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting slammed President Joe Biden for using the third anniversary of his daughter’s tragic death to further his radical anti-gun agenda.

Andrew Pollack’s daughter Meadow, 18, was a beautiful teen girl whose life was ended, like the lives of 13 other students and three staff members, on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida.

This week, Biden used Meadow and the school’s other victims to promote his proposed gun-grabbing measures.

“The Parkland students and so many other young people across the country who have experienced gun violence are carrying forward the history of the American journey,” a Sunday statement from Biden read. “It is a history written by young people in each generation who challenged prevailing dogma to demand a simple truth: we can do better. And we will.

“This Administration will not wait for the next mass shooting to heed that call. We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer,” he added.

“Today, I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets.”

Andrew Pollack, who is one of those family members scarred by the actions of a lunatic, joined Newsmax TV on Monday to slam Biden for his rhetoric. Despite going through hell on earth in the three years since the murder of his daughter, Pollack is sickened by the words and actions of Democrats and concerned about protecting others from losing their rights.

“I was so disgusted that Biden, on the anniversary of my daughter getting murdered, announced — you know, his administration announced — that they were going to do all these … put all these gun control measures in place,” Pollack told host Grant Stinchfield.

“And [Biden] mentioned the Parkland shooting. And every one of those [gun control proposals] that he wants to put in place wouldn’t have made a difference in my daughter getting murdered in Parkland. They’re not capable of looking at solutions,” he added of the Democrats.

The father of a daughter he can now never walk down the aisle, never babysit for and never again be able to tell “I love you” then ripped the media and Democrats for politicizing the tragedy that took his little girl from him.

That tragedy, by the way, likely would not have been prevented with any of Biden’s new gun control proposals in place. Meadow’s killer had no criminal record and was old enough to buy the rifle he used in his attack, which even the left-leaning USA Today reported.

The gun used was not an “assault weapon” — an overly broad term that becomes meaningless when you realize any gun can hypothetically be a so-called “assault weapon” when used to attack people.

But those facts were left out in Biden’s jarring statement about gun-grabbing, and that wasn’t lost on Pollack.

After accusing the media of using the deaths of children to go after the Second Amendment, Pollack nailed the institutional left for wanting to strip law-abiding Americans of their rights.

“I took a step back, and I looked into the failures in Parkland, and I dissected them one by one, Grant, ’cause I wanted to make a difference, I wanted to help law enforcement with their response to a mass shooting, and that’s what I did,” Pollack said.

“I came up with an organization, it’s called School Safety Grant. Any law enforcement agency, I urge them to go on schoolsafetygrant.org. Go on my website, we dissect all the failures.”

“When you put just gun control measures in, you mask solutions, OK, because they’re very simple-minded, you know, they’re not able to look at, really, the failures,” he added. “And that’s what we did. There were so many failures in Parkland. And all those students and the media, they jumped on the gun control bandwagon.”

Pollack speaks from a dark place of experience. In dealing with a leftist machine that no longer believes in nuance, common sense or individual liberty, this gentleman is staring them in the face. Can you imagine what he’s been through?

The man lost a daughter in one of the country’s worst school shootings, and rather than misplace his grief, he is seeking common-sense solutions to prevent further tragedies that don’t compromise the rights of people who realize that evil took Meadow, and not the guns people use every day to defend their own lives.

He’s also calling Biden and other Democrats out for their shamelessly using death as political currency. Of course, we all know Democrats don’t care about children — not really.

Biden has no plan for mending so many broken kids who have spent nearly a calendar year away from other kids amid science-defying school closures. Biden doesn’t care for the unborn. Biden doesn’t give a hoot about the interned Uighur kids in northwest China — or the children in “cages” along the country’s southern border.

Biden only cares about children when they can be used to further an agenda like gun control. One father is standing up to him and the other anti-gun bullies.

Pollack has lost more due to the actions of a psychopath than most people could imagine. The grieving father won’t let his daughter become the statistic Democrats wish to make her into so they can leave others vulnerable to violence — not without a few words about it.

You can visit Pollack’s School Safety Grant website by clicking here.

