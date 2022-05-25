Share
Commentary

Father of School Shooting Victim Has 3-Point Plan to Protect Schools - And It Doesn't Involve Banning Guns

 By Randy DeSoto  May 25, 2022 at 2:28pm
Share

Andrew Pollack — the father of Meadow Pollack, who was murdered in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, high school shooting — said he was “so angry” after learning of Tuesday’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, because it could have been prevented.

As Democrats, including President Joe Biden, have tried to use the tragedy that resulted in the deaths of 21 people to once again argue for more gun-control laws, Pollack countered that is not the answer.

“We shouldn’t be focusing on gun control now. Parents should be focused on what they can do. They could learn and educate themselves,” he told Fox News Wednesday.

“We should be looking at what we can be doing to fix these things in schools. A single point of entry. How did the intruder get into the school? It should be locked down. We need school resource officers. And it’s just terrible to think that this was all avoidable,” Pollack further stated.

The Floridian also tweeted a simple three-point plan to make the schools safer, offering what is needed is 1) an armed guard; 2) a single point of entry; and 3) teacher training.

Trending:
Video: Horrific Bow-and-Arrow, Knife Attack Leaves 5 Dead, Proves Dem Schemes for Gun Control Don't Work

“We send out $Billions to other countries all the time. Why not fund school safety in America?” Pollack asked.

What the school-safety advocate appeared to be calling for is controlled access, i.e., people have to be buzzed in during school hours.

Do you think better safety measures are the best protection against mass shootings at schools?

Given the shooter was captured on video dressed in black and wielding a rifle, it’s safe to say he would not have been given access.

Further, it would seem the school resource officer should be close to the single point of entry during school hours.

On Tuesday night after the shooting, Pollack told Fox News host Laura Ingraham, “I’m so angry that I’m practically shaking right now at what happened, at what these parents have to deal with.”

“Even a single point of entry would have prevented it. … This didn’t have to happen today,” he added.

Related:
It Took a School Massacre to Get Biden Anywhere Near the Southern Border

“It’s the parents. It’s your responsibility where you send your children to school,” Pollack said.

He exhorted parents to go to their kids’ schools and make sure the proper safety measures are in place.

“We have $40 billion to send over to Ukraine to protect their borders, but we can’t protect our children in our country. What are our children worth?… How far could that have went? How many policeman could we have paid with $40 billion to be at schools?” Pollack asked.

Of course, for Biden and the Democrats, it’s all politics, all the time. And the aftermath of mass shootings automatically immediately means a call for more gun control.

They don’t want to talk better school safety measures — unless it’s for COVID-19 — where $190 billion was allocated for “Covid preparedness” and related issues.

Why not steer some of those billions yet to be spent to school safety measures related to thwarting armed assailants?

The guns the Uvalde school shooter used did not kill the victims; the gunman did.

What sort of evil, darkness or mental illness got into his heart that could allow him to pull the trigger over and over, killing young children at point-blank range?

It’s the same kind of evil that caused a driver to purposely plow into people at a holiday parade in Waukesha last fall.

It’s a blatant disregard for human life.  Stricter gun control laws will not solve that, or they would have already done so in places like Chicago, where hundreds have already been murdered this year.

In his Tuesday remarks, Biden called for an assault weapons ban, but far more people are killed with knives each year than rifles, according to the latest FBI statistics.

And in fact, there appeared to be no correlation between gun ownership increasing and the murder rate in the United States going back to the 1990s.

Notably, the rate remained low and then decreased further after the assault weapons ban, which was signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1994, expired in 2004.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro aptly noted when Democrats talk about gun control, they really mean gun confiscation, especially with regard to what they call assault weapons.

The founders adopted the Second Amendment for a reason, and it’s not about hunting, as Biden suggested Tuesday.

It’s about self-protection and the preservation of liberty.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




It Took a School Massacre to Get Biden Anywhere Near the Southern Border
Uvalde Teacher Texts Husband 'Help' During Shooting; He Interrupts His Haircut to Request 1 Weapon from the Barber
Teacher's Fatal Mistake Allowed Uvalde Shooter Instant Access to Locked-Down School
Report: Uvalde School Parents Tased and Arrested While Trying to Save Kids
Texas DPS Confirms Gunman Entered School Through Apparently Unlocked Door, No Police Officer Present
See more...

Conversation