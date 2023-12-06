Father Takes a Bold Stand for His Kids After School Displays 'Progress Pride' Flags

A father in Colorado deserves high praise for taking a bold stand after his children were faced with a school’s radical LGBT agenda in their classrooms.

After visiting the school and seeing gay pride flags posted everywhere, Nathan Feldman went to the school’s administrators and demanded that they place a “straight pride flag” among the various “Progress Pride” and gay and transgender banners on display in the school.

After being denied, Feldman is now suing the school for violating his freedom of speech and for engaging in viewpoint discrimination, Fox News reported.

In an interview with the network, Feldman’s lawyer went on the attack against the growing “diversity and equity” policies infesting the nation’s schools and said educators are engaging in “the overt sexualization of content in elementary schools nationwide.”

Attorney Michael Yoder also said that too many schools offer only a one-sided discussion about these topics as they push the radical left-wing and gay agenda without revealing that there is an opposing side to the discussion.

“If we had more parents like [Feldman], then these policies would never have been rolled out in the first place, and they’d be teaching kids about math and science,” Yoder said. “They wouldn’t be talking about sexual orientation and homosexuality and having this flamboyant breeding ground for inappropriate content.”

The conflict began in October of last year when Feldman went to Slavens School, his children’s kindergarten-eighth-grade school in Denver, Colorado, and saw the sexuality flags being displayed all over.

They including the so-called “Progress Flag,” rainbow banner in which each stripe stands for one of the constantly expanding number of offshoots denoting sexual identification, including homosexuality, transgenderism, and other proclivities.

But Feldman said he felt that the flags were “not inclusive of all Slavens School students and only represent one viewpoint on the topic of sex.” He therefore asked for a flag that represents his children’s views on sexuality. He wanted a “straight pride flag” to be placed next to the other flags.

Naturally, the school completely ignored his requests.

Feldman says that school administrators eventually sent him an email informing him that they encourage the groomer flags and allow teachers to post a “rainbow flag or other sign of support for LGBTQIA+ students or staff, because these are symbols consistent with the district’s equity-based curriculum.”

“The District doesn’t allow for other flags,” the school principal allegedly told this caring father in the email. In a subsequent meeting Feldman was told the “diversity” schemes “only apply to homosexuals, people of color, and trans people.”

So, Feldman is now suing in the U.S. District of Colorado.

According to The Denver Post, the federal lawsuit names as defendants the board of Denver Public Schools, Denver Public School Superintendent Alex Marerro, district Operations Director Christina Sylvester, Slavens School Principal Kurt Siebold and two teachers of Feldman’s children.

It seeks $3 million in punitive damages, the Post reported.

Unsurprisingly, these “educators” are all refusing to comment about the suit, according to Fox.

But district officials did tell Fox News that the school board passed a resolution in 2020 that supports the “inclusion” of “our LGBTQIA+ employees, students, and community members.”

The radical resolution tells students that they may attend school under their chosen gender or sexual identity whether their parents support their decision or not, according to Fox. The resolution also informs students that they can choose their own bathroom and locker room facilities based on however they feel at any given moment.

Yoder told Fox he hopes the suit will force district schools to engage in actual diversity, not the “intentional discrimination” and one-sided “diversity” it now practices where only the far-left, gay agenda is represented.

Yoder was also careful to point out that Feldman never demanded that the radical gay flags be removed from the school and he is “in no way attacking the LGBTQ community.”

“It’s simply the straightforward issue of viewpoint discrimination in a public school,” Yoder told Fox. “You’re expressing a viewpoint on one topic and you’re silencing our viewpoint on the exact same topic. You cannot do that … it violates the First Amendment.”

“White, straight kids don’t have the same rights” in the district’s eyes, Yoder added. “Imagine if those two categories of race and sexual orientation were substituted … [with another identity] and see how that would play out in today’s world.”

Denver-based civil rights attorney David Lane told CBS News that Feldman has a real case. While he disagrees with Feldman’s position, Lane added that the school is practicing discrimination.

“People are under the mistaken belief that offensive speech or hate speech is not protected speech. The U.S. Supreme Court has said the government doesn’t get to choose and decide what is offensive, what is not offensive,” Lane said, according to CBS. “If they’re going to allow any political speech, they’re going to have to allow all political speech of a related nature.”

It all makes perfect sense. If it’s “diversity” Denver education administrations want, then why are they exposing the students to only one side of the issue?

The better policy would be for schools not to be discussing these hot-button political issues and pushing radical agendas at all. But if they insist on doing so, then they should expose the students to all viewpoints so they can learn and make up their own minds.

