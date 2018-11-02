SECTIONS
US News World News
Print

The ‘Father of the Taliban’ Has Been Mysteriously Killed

Pakistani islamist leader Maulana Samiul HaqFarooq Naeem / Getty ImagesPakistani islamist leader Maulana Samiul Haq (Farooq Naeem / Getty Images)

By Chris Agee
at 1:35pm
Print

A Pakistani Muslim cleric known for his relationship with known and suspected terrorist leaders has been killed in what relatives are describing as a brutal murder.

As NBC News reported, Maulana Samiul Haq was instrumental in the administration of the Darul Uloom Haqqania University, which is said to have recruited and trained thousands of Taliban fighters.

It was unclear from initial reports how Haq was killed, with different sources indicating it was either a stabbing or shooting.

According to his nephew, the deadly attack on the man commonly referred to as “the father of the Taliban” came Friday during a brief period during which his bodyguard was away.

“It seems to be an organized attack as they knew that Maulana Samiul Haq was alone in the house,” Mohammad Bilal told NBC.

TRENDING: Candace Owens ‘Hurt’ over Kanye’s Remarks, Vows to Keep Fighting On

He said the condition of his uncle’s body left little doubt that a group of attackers took part in the homicide.

“We don’t know about the number of assailants at the moment but from the body of my uncle seems that they had severely tortured him before taking his life,” Bilal said.

Haq’s body was found inside his Rawalpindi home on Friday.

His oldest son, Maulana Hamidul Haq, said the cleric had not received death threats or any other security alerts in the days leading up to his death.

In addition to a public demonstration by hundreds of mourners who took to the streets after hearing the news, a Taliban spokesperson released a statement denouncing the act.

“Those behind his killing were in fact the enemies of Islam,” said Zabihullah Mujahid.

Among Haq’s most infamous students was Mullah Mohammed Omar, who founded the Taliban nearly 30 years ago.

In a 2013 interview, he told Reuters that Omar was one of his best students and gushed when describing what his pupil has accomplished.

“He is a devout Muslim, very virtuous,” Haq said. “He is hospitable. He is a very simple man, with no princely tastes.”

RELATED: American General Survives Sneak Attack from Taliban

Haq went on to describe Omar as a “very intelligent” and “angel-like human being” who “understands politics and is wise to the tricks of outsiders.”

The incident added tension to ongoing protests in Pakistan surrounding the high court’s acquittal of a Christian woman previously sentenced to death for blasphemy.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Nick Givas

Rabbi Jeffrey Meyers of the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.ABC News screen shot

Tree of Life Rabbi Says He Was ‘Surprised’ by President Trump’s Behavior During Pittsburgh Visit

Chris Agee

CNN's Don Lemon is doubling down on his comments that right-wing white males are the nation's 'biggest terror threat.'CNN screen shot

Black Leaders Issue Powerful Message to CNN over Don Lemon’s Anti-White Comments

Randy DeSoto

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett KavanaughChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Kavanaugh Accuser Admits She Never Met Him, Allegations Were Made Up

Steven Beyer

A Mexican Federal Police officer asks migrants to dismount from the crowded back of a truck in the Mexican state of Chiapas on Friday.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

General in Charge of Border Response Warns This Migrant Caravan Is ‘Different’

Steven Beyer

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester at a Senate committee hearing.Pete Marovich / Getty Images

Democratic Senator’s Re-Election Bid Rocked by Libertarian Candidate Dropping Out, Endorsing Republican

Benjamin Arie

Bartolo Fuentes/caravanSpencer Platt / Getty Images

Meet the Radical Anti-U.S. Marxists Behind the Migrant Caravan

Evie Fordham

Pence OprahAlex Wong / Getty Images; Jessica McGowan / Getty Images

Mike Pence Tells Oprah ‘This Ain’t Hollywood’ as They Support Dueling Candidates

Peter Hasson

A group of huntersSteve Oehlenschlager / Shutterstock

Democratic Party Tries To Stop Hunters from Voting by Using Scare Tactics

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.