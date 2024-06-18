Father Unleashes When He Discovers Uber Driver Raping His Daughter: Court Documents

After a form of rough justice was administered to an Uber driver, the justice system has added charges of rape and kidnapping against a man in connection with an incident that took place early Saturday near Olympia, Washington.

Ahmed Ali, 58, has been accused of picking up a woman from a bar and taking her to a secluded area, KCPQ-TV in Seattle reported Monday.

The woman used the rideshare service because she was too drunk to drive home from a bar, according to court documents.

Police said the woman’s father arrived on the scene and attacked the suspect.

Officers initially responded to what they thought was a weapons violation, according to KCPQ.

A 911 caller reported hearing someone say, “I don’t want to kill you,” followed by two gunshots, a Thurston County Sheriff’s Office report said, according to KOMO-TV.

A deputy who responded stopped a car driven by the man who was later arrested. He was bleeding from his head and hands, and the deputy noticed a cellphone, a T-shirt and one shoe in the back seat of the vehicle.

The driver said those items were not his and attempted to flee the scene. Meanwhile, other deputies contacted the family and a fuller picture of the incident emerged.

The victim took an Uber home while her friends went to another bar, the report said, but they were concerned when they reached her house and she was not there.

Did this father do the right thing? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (26 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The victim’s father was notified. After a location tracking search showed her phone was in a remote location near the Nisqually River, he and other family members drove there.

The report said the victim was found in the back set of the Uber with her clothes off. Family members said that as they arrived, the driver was “jumping over the center console” and appeared to be pulling up his pants.

Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Brooks said the woman’s father, believing his daughter was being assaulted, “beat up the driver a little bit” and fired two shots, according to The Olympian.

According to KOMO, the sheriff’s report said family members assaulted the driver while getting him away from the victim.

During a Monday hearing, Thurston County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Rudy Breteler said the driver’s injuries were “substantial.”

An Uber driver in Olympia faces charges of rape and kidnapping, with the victim’s father stopping the alleged assault after using phone tracking to locate his daughter. https://t.co/qTMCQk6EHL — FOX 13 Seattle (@fox13seattle) June 18, 2024

Deputies said the woman was too intoxicated to be capable of consent and did not remember anything from the time she entered the Uber until she arrived home.

“Marking (victim) as dropped off in the Uber app, yet continuing to transport her to another location, demonstrated (suspect’s) intent to conceal (victim’s) location where he believed no one could find her so that he could sexually assault her,” Breteler wrote in a probable cause declaration.

Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder set Ali’s bail at $100,000 at Monday’s hearing and said he must wear a GPS monitor and cannot contact the victim, possess weapons or work on any rideshare platform if he is bailed out.

“The driver’s behavior is appalling and has no place in our society or on the Uber platform,” Uber told KCPQ when asked for comment.

“We take reports of this nature very seriously and removed the driver’s access to the platform as soon as we were made aware of the incident,” the rideshare company said. “We have a dedicated team standing ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.