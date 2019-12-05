Father of the Year Hunter Biden Must Now Give Burisma Financials to Court

Normally, the Democratic presidential frontrunner would be celebrating like mad if the incumbent president was potentially facing impeachment.

In Joe Biden’s case, I’d imagine the whole matter has brought him to ordering Pepto-Bismol by the case and sucking it down as if it were Diet Coke.

Almost the whole investigation — as you’re no doubt aware — revolves around whether the Trump administration acted improperly when it asked the Ukrainians to investigate the Bidens.

The reason the Trump administration did this, of course, was the fact that Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, was paid tens of thousands of dollars per month to sit on the board of a company called Burisma Holdings — and then his father played a part in pressuring the Ukrainians to fire the prosecutor who once investigated the firm.

This may have been coincidental, but it’s also a massive conflict of interest. It’s also the least of Hunter Biden’s issues, at least as a public relations disaster. The ensuing attention brought up his fondness for illicit powders, gentlemen’s clubs, romantic relations with women he probably should have done best to avoid and other faux pas.

This isn’t to say that it’ll necessarily sink Joe Biden’s campaign. In terms of ne’er-do-well political relatives, however, it makes one yearn for the days of Billy Carter or Neil Bush.

Hunter’s latest imprecation involves allegedly fathering a child out of wedlock with a former college basketball player named Lunden Roberts who worked at a strip club in Washington, D.C.

The Western Journal confirmed that a DNA test taken by Biden showed he was almost certainly the father of the 1-year-old.

Now, according to the U.K. Daily Mail, Biden will have to turn over his financial records for the last five years, and Roberts will have to turn over records of the tips she received at the Mpire strip club in D.C., which is the place where the two of them met.

The Arkansas judge had originally ruled that only three years of records needed to be turned over. He also said that Hunter, 49, and Roberts, 28, needed to come up with the records within 10 days.

“I have viewed Ms Roberts affidavit of financial means online and saw that she is employed at a family business probably for a salary of less than minimum wage,” Judge Don McSpadden said in a letter to the attorneys in the case.

“I do not want to have this [drag] out nor do I want to have to drag out the monies these individuals may have received in any form or fashion.”

“I anticipate paternity as well as custody, support and visitation being established at our next hearing,” he added. The next hearing will be Jan. 7.

“I will do what I believe is in the best interest of the child,” he added.

“This matter has been filed in this court. Again, my major and main if not only concern is this child,” McSpadden added. “Issues are no longer up to the parties.”

“I am going to treat this case like any other paternity case that comes before the court. Hopefully the parties will see fit to look out for the interest of this child.”

The Arkansas Times and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette confirmed the substance of the Daily Mail’s reporting.

In short, the court will learn quite a bit more about Hunter Biden’s Burisma money in a short while, given the window in which the documents are meant to be filed. You won’t, however, given that McSpadden has filed a motion requesting that the documents remain sealed.

“The likelihood that [Biden’s] private records will be used in an inappropriate or malicious manner for reasons that have absolutely nothing to do with these proceedings is exceedingly high and should not be tolerated by the court,” he said in the filing.

In terms of the Burisma financial records, I don’t think I particularly need to tell you what that means, even if we don’t see them. In terms of Roberts’ strip club tips, this could also reignite speculation about Hunter Biden’s spending in certain gentlemen’s establishments.

It came out late last month that Biden was suspected of smoking crack at a strip club in D.C. where he had dropped “thousands of dollars” in the VIP room, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

It was also claimed he settled up using “credit cards that didn’t have his name on it” — generally a no-no in strip clubs, but a partner in the establishment said that “Hunter was a bit of an exception.”

So clearly, America’s father of the year is in a bit of a bother. He did, after all, sit on Burisma’s board between 2014 and 2019 and earned a lot of money while he was at it — up to $50,000 a month, even though he had no experience when it came to Ukraine or the energy sector.

There are plenty of travails of being a new father, although this one is, well, unusual. But at least he’s got some people handing him some well-deserved congratulations.

It’s a long way to next November, and one feels this won’t be the end of the Hunter Biden-related issues.

Of course, if he’d just taken responsibility for his child in the first place, financial and otherwise, none of this would have happened.

Is this the last time we see this kind of irresponsibility on display by Hunter? Is Kamala Harris still a threat to Joe Biden capturing the nomination?

