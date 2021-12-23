Despite comments in October that suggested this should be a joyful Christmas of gathering with friends, Dr. Anthony Fauci now says parties should be off-limits and the unvaccinated should be left out in the cold.

On Wednesday, during a White House COVID-19 briefing, Fauci — the White House’s guru on the coronavirus and the head of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases — said the Christmas spirit should be shared only among those who are fully vaccinated, which in Fauci-speak means a booster in addition to a previous vaccination.

Fauci said a question he gets is, “as we get to the Christmas holiday and the New Year’s, would it be safe for individuals who are vaccinated, who are boosted to get together with family in the setting of the home? The answer to that is: Yes,” he said, according to a White House transcript of the briefing.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on going to a large gathering/party (30-50 people) in which you do not know the vaccination status of individuals. “Those are the kind of functions in the context of COVID, and particularly in the context of Omicron, that you do not want to go to.” pic.twitter.com/VFPr7mEwfX — CSPAN (@cspan) December 23, 2021

“But I want to make sure this is not confused with going to a large gathering — and there are many of these — parties that have 30, 40, 50 people in which you do not know the vaccination status of individuals,” he continued.

Fauci cited the omicron variant, which so far has been shown to be mild in most cases, as the reason for the precautions.

“Those are the kind of functions — in the context of COVID and particularly in the context of omicron — that you do not want to go to,” he explained.

“So, to the extent possible, we urge you to stay away from those situations that could put you at a higher risk.”

Does it matter what Dr. Anthony Fauci says? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (7 Votes) No: 99% (460 Votes)

These COVID statements followed comments Fauci made during a Tuesday night interview with MSNBC — where he said Americans should disinvite anyone who is not fully vaccinated.

“We’re dealing with a serious enough situation now that if there’s an unvaccinated person, I would say, ‘I’m very sorry, but not this time. Maybe another time when this is all over,”’ said Fauci in the interview, according to the Daily Mail.

Dr. Anthony Fauci recommends telling unvaccinated family members not to come over for the holidays due to COVID spikes: “I would say, ‘I’m very sorry, but not this time. Maybe another time when this is all over.’” pic.twitter.com/pyaCIR9jbH — The Recount (@therecount) December 22, 2021

Twitter offered its judgment on Fauci’s Christmas advice.

Who plays Fauci in the sequel to How the Grinch Stole Christmas? — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) December 22, 2021

I’ll be celebrating Christmas with my family and we’ll sing hallelujah whether Anthony Fauci likes it or not. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) December 17, 2021

Please note — I do NOT need permission from fauci or ANY government agency to celebrate the holidays with my family..!! Neither does any other American! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to ALL..!!! pic.twitter.com/LOIG7wjsW2 — Thomas OConnor 🇺🇲 Born ’62 🇺🇲 Only LEGAL VOTES (@TheyCallMeTomO1) December 22, 2021

During Wednesday’s briefing, Dr. Rachel Walensky, the head of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, made it clear that the administration wants Americans to only mingle with those who are vaccinated.

“I know many parents are wondering how they can keep their children safe for the holidays. If your child is five or older, get them vaccinated. And if they are younger than five years, surround them with adults and siblings who are vaccinated, boosted if eligible and masking in public indoor settings,” she said, according to the transcript.

“Holiday gatherings and risk of travel really has less to do with the airplane or car ride and much more to do with how people from different households behave in the weeks to days before meeting up. Importantly, consider gathering with family and friends who are also practicing similar proper prevention measures.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation