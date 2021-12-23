Share
Fauci Calls for Holiday Party Shutdown Three Days Before Christmas: 'Stay Away'

 By Jack Davis  December 23, 2021 at 9:08am
Despite comments in October that suggested this should be a joyful Christmas of gathering with friends, Dr. Anthony Fauci now says parties should be off-limits and the unvaccinated should be left out in the cold.

On Wednesday, during a White House COVID-19 briefing, Fauci — the White House’s guru on the coronavirus and the head of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases — said the Christmas spirit should be shared only among those who are fully vaccinated, which in Fauci-speak means a booster in addition to a previous vaccination.

Fauci said a question he gets is, “as we get to the Christmas holiday and the New Year’s, would it be safe for individuals who are vaccinated, who are boosted to get together with family in the setting of the home?  The answer to that is: Yes,” he said, according to a White House transcript of the briefing.

“But I want to make sure this is not confused with going to a large gathering — and there are many of these — parties that have 30, 40, 50 people in which you do not know the vaccination status of individuals,” he continued.

Fauci cited the omicron variant, which so far has been shown to be mild in most cases, as the reason for the precautions.

“Those are the kind of functions — in the context of COVID and particularly in the context of omicron — that you do not want to go to,” he explained.

“So, to the extent possible, we urge you to stay away from those situations that could put you at a higher risk.”

Does it matter what Dr. Anthony Fauci says?

These COVID statements followed comments Fauci made during a Tuesday night interview with MSNBC — where he said Americans should disinvite anyone who is not fully vaccinated.

“We’re dealing with a serious enough situation now that if there’s an unvaccinated person, I would say, ‘I’m very sorry, but not this time. Maybe another time when this is all over,”’ said Fauci in the interview, according to the Daily Mail.

Twitter offered its judgment on Fauci’s Christmas advice.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Dr. Rachel Walensky, the head of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, made it clear that the administration wants Americans to only mingle with those who are vaccinated.

“I know many parents are wondering how they can keep their children safe for the holidays. If your child is five or older, get them vaccinated. And if they are younger than five years, surround them with adults and siblings who are vaccinated, boosted if eligible and masking in public indoor settings,” she said, according to the transcript.

“Holiday gatherings and risk of travel really has less to do with the airplane or car ride and much more to do with how people from different households behave in the weeks to days before meeting up.  Importantly, consider gathering with family and friends who are also practicing similar proper prevention measures.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




