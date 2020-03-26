Fauci Comes Forward, Crushes Left's Narrative on Trump's Supposedly Dangerous Easter 'Deadline'

Nowadays, defending President Donald Trump is like playing whack-a-mole — just as one inane criticism by the mainstream media is beat down with facts, another one pops up.

The most recent nitpicking has to do with the president’s comments expressing his desire to have the country reopened by Easter.

“I’d love to have it open by Easter,” Trump told Fox News host Bill Hemmer during a virtual town hall broadcast Tuesday. “I would love to have that. It’s such an important day for other reasons, but I’ll make it an important day for this too.”

Later that day, he said during the White House coronavirus media briefing, “I said earlier today that I hope we can do this by Easter. I think that would be a great thing for our country, and we’re all working very hard to make that a reality.”

As if on cue, the talking heads are popping up everywhere to take the president to task for supposedly being irresponsible.

Jimmy Kimmel, host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and former co-host of “The Man Show,” which closed each episode with footage of half-naked girls jumping on trampolines, swooped in to give his expert opinion on Trump’s projected deadline.

In a segment of “Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogue,” Kimmel claimed the president “defied the so-called experts who say we’re in this for a while” and then replayed the footage of Trump clearly stating that he hoped to have the country opened by Easter.

“By Easter? That’s in two and a half weeks!” the ABC host said, feigning disbelief. “Even Jesus is like, ‘Jesus, calm down! Let’s think this through,'” he said, throwing in a little blasphemy for good measure.

“We’re all gonna die so the president can eat Peeps,” Kimmel said, purposely missing Trump’s point.

Predictably, The New York Times also published a hit piece that spun off into hysteria. “Public health officials were horrified by Mr. Trump’s statement, which threatened to send many Americans back into the public square just as the peak of the virus was expected,” it said.

For anyone who paid attention to what Trump actually said, however, he clearly wasn’t about to turn the entire U.S. population loose after so much effort to virtually quarantine the entire population.

Rather, he expressed a desire for a projected end date, echoing the hopes of many Americans who are concerned that drastic measures that are harming the economy might be worse than the illness.

Thankfully for Trump and for America, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, understood that the president’s comment was an aspiration, not a declaration of what is to come.

“We talk to him about that, we say we need to be flexible, he realizes that, and he accepts that,” Fauci told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Wednesday. “He doesn’t want to give up his aspirational goal, but he’s flexible enough to say, ‘OK, let’s look at it on a day-by-day basis.'”

Between Trump’s use of the word “hope” and Fauci’s confirmation that the president is earnestly heeding the advice of his advisers, his detractors in the media look foolish.

It is important to home in on Fauci’s key statement that reveals what kind of leader the country has in Trump.

“Even though it looks like he’s made this absolute decision on something, he does have an open mind about it,” Fauci said in that same interview.

Despite the image the mainstream media has put forth about Trump being a bulldozer who disregards every opinion but his own, Fauci praised Trump for his flexibility and willingness to change his mind as the situation changes.

Like all great leaders, the president remains firm in his guiding principles while navigating and adapting to an ever-evolving situation. Meanwhile, his critics are stuck in their same, tired “never Trump” loop.

