Former White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted there was no scientific basis for the rigid 6-foot social distancing rule he rabidly pushed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bombshell admission came to light on Friday when Republican Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio — the chairman of the House select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic — released transcripts of Fauci’s two-day congressional testimony from January.
During the closed-door deposition, Fauci admitted he essentially made up the 6-foot rule and it was not based on scientific research.
When asked how the rule came about, the liberal icon replied, “You know, I don’t recall. It sort of just appeared. I don’t recall, like, a discussion of whether it should be 5 or 6 or whatever.”
Fauci was then asked: “Did you see any studies that supported 6 feet?”
In response, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said, “I was not aware of studies. That, in fact, that would be a very difficult study to do.”
✔️SOCIAL DISTANCING: The “6 feet apart” social distancing recommendation forced on Americans by federal health officials was arbitrary and not based on science.
Dr. Fauci testified that this guidance “sort of just appeared.” pic.twitter.com/vM0y8BKlsy
— Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) May 31, 2024
Fauci’s flippant answer appears to contradict his somber warnings during the pandemic for Americans to stay 6 feet away from each other.
At the time, the government bureaucrat’s word was treated like a commandment from God: Whatever he recommended was tyrannically enforced by countless federal, state and local officials.
Many who dared to question Fauci’s edicts were attacked by the corporate media, fired from their jobs, banned from social media and ostracized as anti-scientific “conspiracy theorists.”
I was vilified, investigated, and persecuted because I had the audacity to say the 6 foot distancing rule was not based on prevailing science. But some goofball out there said “follow the science,” and the world went stupid! https://t.co/0PfKD83CN6
— Scott Jensen (@drscottjensen) June 2, 2024
Meanwhile, the arbitrary 6-foot social distancing rule was enforced with despotic authority in businesses, schools, gyms, playgrounds, restaurants and other venues.
Americans were told not to visit their ailing parents in nursing homes, attend church services or hold family gatherings such as funerals, weddings and Christmas reunions.
In another damning part of his closed-door testimony, Fauci said he didn’t recall if he saw any scientific evidence supporting mask mandates for children.
“Do you recall reviewing any studies or data supporting masking for children?” he was asked.
“I don’t recall specifically that I did,” Fauci replied. “I might have.”
✔️MASKING: Dr. Fauci testified that he did not recall any supporting evidence for masking children.
Mask-wearing has been associated with severe learning loss and speech development issues in America’s children. pic.twitter.com/YdHoFAwYHs
— Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) May 31, 2024
As a reminder, not only did Fauci push mask mandates, but he also said we might have to wear masks forever.
ANTHONY FAUCI: Americans should wear masks in “schools, places of work,” and any place “that brings people together in a closed environment.” pic.twitter.com/sAGbK2o3ss
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2022
Fauci is scheduled to testify before the subcommittee again on Monday.
This will be the first time he will testify publicly since retiring in December 2023.
This shameless charlatan has a lot to answer for.
