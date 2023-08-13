Well, it’s taking long enough, but they might finally hold him accountable.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has formally called for an investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington into the testimony provided by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a May 11, 2021, hearing before the United States Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

JUST IN: Rand Paul has referred Dr. Fauci to top D.C. prosecutor for criminal charges for lying under oath about COVID origins. Prosecute / Fauci. The move by Paul comes just weeks after he submitted a criminal referral for Fauci with the DOJ. If convicted, Fauci could face up… pic.twitter.com/igxfO1pZzR — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 9, 2023



In the letter, Paul accuses Fauci of denying funding gain-of-function research — research that alters viruses to make them more deadly in order to better develop defenses against them.

Paul also wrote that Fauci had been dishonest about his views on the possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic had its roots in a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China — the so-called “lab leak” theory.

“… [T]o the press he claims to have a dispassionate view on the lab leak hypothesis, and in private he acknowledges gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology to his colleagues,” Paul wrote.

“His own colleagues have acknowledged Dr. Fauci’s inconsistency. A congressional hearing, however, is not the place for a public servant to play political games – especially when the health and well-being of American citizens is on the line,” Paul continued.

The move comes amid an ongoing debate over the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and the potential involvement of gain-of-function research.

Paul’s request, contained in a letter addressed to Matthew Graves, U.S. attorney for Washington D.C., seeks clarity on statements made by Fauci that have raised concerns about their accuracy.

Did Fauci lie to Congress? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (955 Votes) No: 1% (6 Votes)

The letter invokes the potential legal consequences of providing false or misleading information to Congress, citing 18 U.S.C. § 1001, which states, that any person who “makes any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or representation” as part of “any investigation or review, conducted pursuant to the authority of any committee, subcommittee, commission or office of the Congress, consistent with applicable rules of the House or Senate” is subject to criminal fines and imprisonment of up to five years.

“I warned Dr. Fauci of the criminal implications of lying to Congress and offered him an opportunity to recant his previous statement,” Paul stated in the letter.

“Dr. Fauci’s testimony is inconsistent with facts that have since come to light.”

🚨BREAKING: Sen. Rand Paul refers Fauci to DOJ for criminal probe for lying under oath to Congress about funding Gain-of-Function research in China pic.twitter.com/mGEAkJayXy — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 10, 2023

This morning I joined @FoxNews to discuss my latest criminal referral of Anthony Fauci to the US Attorney in DC for lying under oath! pic.twitter.com/W3J3EqKlzr — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) August 10, 2023

The heart of the controversy lies in Dr. Fauci’s denial, before the Senate committee, of using his position at NIAID to fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

This denial contradicts subsequent revelations, including emails released by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic and findings from a Government Accountability Office report. These revelations have raised questions about the origins of COVID-19 and the role of U.S.-funded research.

In a commentary piece published by Fox News in January 2022, Paul wrote that Fauci’s unique position in public life made possible misstatements exceptionally dangerous.

“If Fauci was simply one family doctor in Peoria, his mistakes would not be so catastrophic. But since Fauci’s status approximates that of a medical czar, his errors are amplified throughout the land.

“When Fauci misinforms the public that cloth masks work, he risks the health of anyone who believes a cloth mask will protect them when caring for a spouse or relative with COVID.

“When Fauci creates algorithms that prohibit monoclonal antibodies from being given to hospital patients, he consigns those most at risk to struggle for recovery without one of our most effective treatments.

“When Fauci decides that he alone will define and fund dangerous ‘gain-of-function’ research, his disregard for the possibility of a lab leak is felt worldwide.”

In May a 13, 2021, appearance on “Fox & Friends” — two days after Fauci’s Senate testimony — Paul suggested that he was privy to documented proof that Fauci’s NIAID — a division of the National Institutes of Health — gave huge grants to the Wuhan Institute that which were used for the funding of “gain-of-function” research into bat coronaviruses.

On July 14 of this year, Paul reiterated a previous request from July 21, 2021, urging the Department of Justice to investigate potential inconsistencies.

Paul accused Fauci of lying about his involvement with NIH funding of gain of function research in Wuhan.

However, since Attorney General Merrick Garland did not take any action, Paul has taken a more direct approach by calling on the U.S. attorney for Washington D.C. to initiate an inquiry.

The investigation, if launched, could have far-reaching implications for public health policy, research funding, and the credibility of key figures in the scientific community.

It has the potential to unravel critical details about the origins of the pandemic and the extent to which U.S. agencies were involved in research activities at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The long arm of justice finally seems to be pulling back the curtains on the Biden family and their long history of bribery and corruption, and now it’s time to unveil another key villain of the last three years.

Dr. Fauci might just want to stock up on masks.

We hear it’s pretty close quarters in prison.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.