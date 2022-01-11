Fauci Goes Viral After Pathetic Attempt to Own Rand Paul Blows Up in His Face

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci has enjoyed fawning media coverage and significant admiration from the left.

Meanwhile, conservatives have begun to expose Fauci for his lies and inconsistencies. As a man who clearly enjoyed the widespread praise he was receiving at the beginning of the pandemic, he has taken these new criticisms rather hard.

One Republican who has been particularly hard on Fauci is Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul. During a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Fauci took issue with a page on Paul’s website that said, “Fire Dr. Fauci.”

“Go to Rand Paul’s website, and you see ‘Fire Dr. Fauci’ with a little box that says, ‘contribute here,'” Fauci said. “You can do $5, $10, $20, $100. So you are making a catastrophic epidemic for your political gain.”

Fauci holding up a paper that says “Fire Dr. Fauci” 😂 pic.twitter.com/RFyWKgkHkI — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 11, 2022

Many people may notice the irony in this statement, as Fauci has arguably been using the pandemic for his own personal and political gain for almost two years now. Paul was quick to point this out in his response.

“You have politically attacked your colleagues, and in a politically reprehensible way, you have attacked their reputation,” Paul responded.

Paul is 100 percent correct in this assertion. Fauci has said that anyone who disagrees with him does not care about saving lives, and he went so far as to say that those who attack him are attacking science.

“Attacking me is attacking science.” – Fauci Translation – I am god.

pic.twitter.com/seiwsRmAPV — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) June 9, 2021

Given Fauci’s god complex and the substantial accusations that he lied to Congress, calling for his firing is not an outrageous thing to do.

While Fauci tried to demonize Paul, he did not gain much support on social media. Instead, many users used an image of Fauci during his rant against him.

During his accusation against Paul, Fauci held up an image of the website saying “Fire Dr. Fauci.” Some savvy Twitter users were able to capture the moment and make it appear as if Fauci was calling for his own firing.

I finally agree with Dr. Fauci. pic.twitter.com/8PFayvlHIl — Ryann McEnany 🍊 (@RyannMcEnany) January 11, 2022

Your terms are accepted pic.twitter.com/WYGWEUreMs — X Strategies LLC (@XStrategiesLLC) January 11, 2022

Even Paul himself got in on the fun, joking that he and Fauci “finally agreed on something in our Senate hearing today.”

Dr. Fauci and I finally agreed on something in our Senate hearing today pic.twitter.com/6MMX570yBn — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 11, 2022

While Fauci remains incredulous that anyone would dare question him, Americans are waking up and realizing he is not the final authority on COVID-19 or any other issue. Sadly for him, his opponents now have a perfect image to add to their arsenal.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation