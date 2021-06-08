In the age-old fable “The Emperor’s New Clothes” by Hans Christian Andersen, a shallow and vain sovereign becomes convinced by swindlers that his new, tailor-made outfit is made from magical fabric that becomes invisible to those who are stupid and unfit for the throne.

The entire kingdom is hoodwinked into pretending, along with the emperor himself, that the gorgeous apparel is indeed in existence, leaving just one little boy who, not knowing any better, blurts out the truth during a grand parade as the emperor preens before his subjects.

Well, that fable was most certainly not written about Americans, we who are our own sovereigns and tend to blurt out the truth — whatever we consider that to be — whenever we darn well please, whether in the presence of parading officials or not.

And this week, a group of New Yorkers gave our nation’s own master swindler Dr. Anthony Fauci and the administration he’s hoodwinked into sporting his proverbial ensemble a brutally honest welcome to Harlem.

The New York Post reported that Fauci was accompanied by first lady Jill Biden on a visit to a Harlem vaccination site where he was met with angry protesters sporting bullhorns, signs and a lot to say about his actions over the last 15 months.

The protest comes amid continued fallout over a Freedom of Information Act email dump that revealed Fauci — shocker — has been talking out of both sides of his mouth the entire time he has been spearheading the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a video posted to Twitter, the group in Harlem shouted and chanted at Fauci and Biden’s motorcade as it approached Abyssinian Baptist Church on Sunday afternoon, which has been doubling as a vaccine site.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

Shouts of “F*** Joe Biden!” could be heard before a loud “Fire Fauci” chant built up as the cars approached the building and the party began to emerge from the vehicles.

People protest Dr. Fauci as he arrived to NYC Harlem vaccination site today with Mrs Jill Biden.#FauciEmails pic.twitter.com/oOInbbreXg — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) June 6, 2021

“‘We will not comply, Dr. Fauci!’ one man shouted through a bullhorn,” the Post reported.

Another gentleman insisted that attending policemen arrest Fauci.

“Arrest Fauci. He was right there,” he reportedly told the officers. “You should have arrested Fauci.”

Of course, although irate Americans everywhere can certainly appreciate the sentiment, technically, we do respect that the NYPD can’t just go and arrest the dude, as much as we’d love to see him held accountable for his actions.

What can and urgently needs to happen is that if there is, indeed, any reason at all that Fauci should be arrested or fired, the process of figuring this out needs to begin yesterday.

This guy has been all over the map from day one. He’s flip-flopped and sent mixed messages on whether to wear masks, school closures, the number of masks we should wear, the efficacy of social distancing, how long we should wear masks after getting vaccinated, the origin of the virus, and everything else he’s ever said about masks, ever.

And now, of course, we know that not only was what he’s been saying in private in constant contradiction with what he wrote in private, but that he also might have suspected the virus originated at a Wuhan lab, and that he sent and received friendly — some might even say cozy — missives from a top Chinese health official, among other things.

This was all while basking in the glow of celebrity as he became the media darling of the authoritarian, COVID-addicted left, securing magazine covers, television appearances and a book deal.

Inside the church, the reception appears to have been warmer, although according to the Post’s characterization it wasn’t exactly blazing.

One nonagenarian whose grandson convinced her to get the shot, which as a “black woman in America” she said she had been skeptical about, had on her Sunday best for the occasion. However, her grandson noted that “she always dresses up on Sundays” and had not done so because of the presence of Fauci and Biden.

While the first lady was happy to see youngsters receive the shot, like one 14-year-old who declined to hold her hand as his vaccine was being administered and one tween who said she’d brag (or rather, it would be a “solid flex,” as she put it) to her girlfriends that she had received hers at the same time as Jill Biden, another 12-year-old was less than impressed.

“Who? Who’s that? I’ve never seen him before in my life,” said the nonplussed Lazarus Harouna when asked about Fauci’s appearance at the vaccination site.

When asked about the significance of Biden’s presence there that day, he said, “It didn’t mean much, to be honest.”

While it’s hard to get many 12-year-olds excited about anything, it is poignant to contrast this uninterested child with the unafraid young critic of the proverbial emperor from Andersen’s tale whom he saw parading down the street in his underthings as the deluded, unquestioning crowd cheered.

The apathy of youth in the face of what’s been going on in our nation should motivate us all the more to be like the child from the fable and to stop unquestioningly and uncaringly going along with whatever officialdom dictates without bothering to think and observe for ourselves.

This is America, and throughout the pandemic, there have always been plenty of loud, unafraid critics of Fauci and the narrative he has set which has been wildly abused for partisan posturing and chillingly tyrannical overreach on the part of elected officials.

While these critics range from the overly excited and underinformed to the genuinely authoritative and educated, we have all been dismissed as one monolithic “anti-science” group, this entire time, by those who clothe themselves with the sheen of officialdom and authority that Fauci has woven for them.

Thank goodness no one stopped pulling on the threads, however, because it’s really starting to unravel now.

