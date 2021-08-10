Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week that he hopes private companies and schools will begin forcing Americans to receive the coronavirus vaccine as he predicted that the Food and Drug Administration could fully approve COVID-19 vaccinations by the end of the month.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases signaled on Sunday he can’t wait to see Americans cornered into taking the shot. So far, the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson versions of the vaccine all have only emergency use authorization from the FDA.

The implication is obviously that those who have thus far refused the vaccine could be forced to change their minds, or be threatened with losing their jobs.

“I hope — I don’t predict — I hope that it will be within the next few weeks. I hope it’s within the month of August,” Fauci said on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” according to The Associated Press.

“If that’s the case, you’re going to see the empowerment of local enterprises giving mandates. That could be colleges, universities, places of business, a whole variety and I strongly support that.”

“Mandates at the local level need to be done,” he also stated. “The time has come… We’ve got to go the extra step to get people vaccinated.”

Fauci a month ago told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he wanted to see local-level vaccine mandates.

“I have been of this opinion, and I remain of that opinion, that I do believe at the local level, Jake, there should be more mandates,” Fauci said on the July 11 “State of the Union.” “There really should be. We’re talking about life-and-death situation. We have lost 600,000 Americans already.”

At a later point in the interview, he said vaccinations should not depend on politics.

“There’s no reason not to get vaccinated. Why are we having red states and places in the South, that are very highly ideological in one way, not wanting to get vaccinations? Vaccinations have nothing to do with politics. It’s a public health issue,” he said.

It isn’t difficult at this point to fathom the chief coronavirus adviser to President Joe Biden being so giddy about millions of people potentially being forced to bend to the will of leftist academia and corporate America.

As the longtime director of the NIAID, Fauci has no actual power. But beginning in 2020, he’s become an establishment media mainstay while he finagled his way into the zeitgeist. The doctor has proved to be a supremely accomplished self-promoter.

Americans who two years ago were leading relatively normal lives now hang on his every word. He rarely fails to mislead them or undermine trust in vaccines as his predictions and advice shift with the wind.

There’s a reason millions of others view Fauci suspiciously, as they should. The man has been inconsistent about mask-wearing from the beginning of the pandemic. Now a proponent of masks, or even double-masking, he’s flipped flopped on the issue.

His mask-less baseball outing last summer probably sealed the deal for many.

Anthony Fauci defends not wearing mask while watching Nationals game https://t.co/wF7UNuQP71 pic.twitter.com/bqYdsi8mW9 — New York Post (@nypost) July 25, 2020

He’s still talking, but it appears fewer people are listening.

Left-wing Vox reported a week ago that only 67 percent of vaccine “eligible” Americans had actually rolled up their sleeves. That leaves millions who aren’t buying what Fauci is selling.

And it’s exactly those who refuse to bite on Fauci’s championing of multiple masks, vaccines and selective science whom Fauci wishes to see punished. This is where we see the vindictive side of the once-quiet NIAID director.

The war has begun on those who refuse to inject a substance they don’t know they can trust. Fauci apparently would like to see the FDA rush full approval of that injection, if for no other reason than it could justify a massive campaign of discrimination.

Such a scenario could be the worst case for many people who just want to lead their lives without government influence on the private sector.

Fauci presumably wants to see schools and large companies — friends of the Democratic Party — take from those whose only wish is medical choice. That choice has gone from one of masks to shots and masks.

Fauci, a petty tyrant, seemingly views the choice of millions as a referendum against him and the government where he’s spent his career. He’s more than happy to make himself the tip of the sword against them.

