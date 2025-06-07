FBI Director Kash Patel may have the best piece of evidence yet to prove former COVID czar Dr. Anthony Fauci is responsible for the havoc wreaked during the pandemic.

On Friday, Patel made an appearance on the “Joe Rogan Experience” where he stated the FBI now has Fauci’s personal devices from President Donald Trump’s first term when the pandemic began.

After stating Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul and Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy have been pursuing the origins of COVID, Patel told host Joe Rogan that several parties along with them always wanted to find information straight from the source.

“They had always been looking for… phones and devices he used while he was Fauci back in Trump one during COVID. And nobody had found it,” Patel said.

“Til two days ago,” he revealed.

Although that news sounds extremely promising, Patel threw cold water on the notion these devices will certainly give all the answers.

“Now look, your audience and everybody listening to it shouldn’t jump to the conclusion everything’s in there,” he told Rogan.

“Maybe it’s deleted, maybe it’s not, but at least we found it,” Patel concluded on the development.

“Did that guy lie? Did he intentionally mislead the world and cause countless deaths?” he posed to the host, noting that these are the questions millions want answered.

The Hill reported on Patel’s comments Friday, adding that Fauci testified last year before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Fauci had told Congress that he always followed the science and never suppressed any evidence that COVID began in a lab in Wuhan, China, as opposed to the theory it started in a wet market where exotic animals are sold for human consumption.

Paul has called for Fauci to be imprisoned, believing the former COVID czar lied about funding gain-of-function research for the virus at the Wuhan lab.

Former President Joe Biden issued a pardon for Fauci dating to January 2014.

The Biden pardons are another issue considering the controversy surrounding the president’s — or perhaps his staffer’s — use of an autopen to sign pardons and other executive documents.

Understandably, the American people want answers.

Why were businesses closed? Why were people forced to take a vaccine with devastating side effects?

Why were so many lives ruined?

There’s an endless list of questions about the pandemic, and Fauci is the man to track down for answers.

