Share
Commentary
Anthony Fauci listens to guest speaker and Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg during the opening night of the New Orleans Book Festival at McAlister Auditorium on March 27, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Commentary
Anthony Fauci listens to guest speaker and Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg during the opening night of the New Orleans Book Festival at McAlister Auditorium on March 27, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Skip Bolen / Getty Images)

Fauci Must Be Shaken to the Core After Latest Discovery in COVID Investigation: They Found It

 By Samuel Short  June 7, 2025 at 1:25pm
Share

FBI Director Kash Patel may have the best piece of evidence yet to prove former COVID czar Dr. Anthony Fauci is responsible for the havoc wreaked during the pandemic.

On Friday, Patel made an appearance on the “Joe Rogan Experience” where he stated the FBI now has Fauci’s personal devices from President Donald Trump’s first term when the pandemic began.

After stating Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul and Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy have been pursuing the origins of COVID, Patel told host Joe Rogan that several parties along with them always wanted to find information straight from the source.

“They had always been looking for… phones and devices he used while he was Fauci back in Trump one during COVID. And nobody had found it,” Patel said.

“Til two days ago,” he revealed.

Although that news sounds extremely promising, Patel threw cold water on the notion these devices will certainly give all the answers.

“Now look, your audience and everybody listening to it shouldn’t jump to the conclusion everything’s in there,” he told Rogan.

Will Fauci be implicated in criminal activity?

“Maybe it’s deleted, maybe it’s not, but at least we found it,” Patel concluded on the development.

“Did that guy lie? Did he intentionally mislead the world and cause countless deaths?” he posed to the host, noting that these are the questions millions want answered.

The Hill reported on Patel’s comments Friday, adding that Fauci testified last year before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Fauci had told Congress that he always followed the science and never suppressed any evidence that COVID began in a lab in Wuhan, China, as opposed to the theory it started in a wet market where exotic animals are sold for human consumption.

Paul has called for Fauci to be imprisoned, believing the former COVID czar lied about funding gain-of-function research for the virus at the Wuhan lab.

Related:
Tulsi Gabbard Declassifies Biden-Era Doc: This Is How They Labeled Americans Who Opposed COVID Mandates

Former President Joe Biden issued a pardon for Fauci dating to January 2014.

The Biden pardons are another issue considering the controversy surrounding the president’s — or perhaps his staffer’s — use of an autopen to sign pardons and other executive documents.

Understandably, the American people want answers.

Why were businesses closed? Why were people forced to take a vaccine with devastating side effects?

Why were so many lives ruined?

There’s an endless list of questions about the pandemic, and Fauci is the man to track down for answers.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Fauci Must Be Shaken to the Core After Latest Discovery in COVID Investigation: They Found It
Transgender Softball Pitchers Just Became the New Standard After Male Throws 5 Straight Games at Finals, Wins State in 6-0 Shutout
25-Year-Old Rising Star in Boxing Dead, Months After Post Exposing Horrors of Socialized Medicine
Epstein's Attorney Unleashes on Musk's 'Really Big Bomb,' Responds 'Authoritatively, Unequivocally, and Definitively'
JD Vance Cracks Perfect Joke in Midst of Trump-Musk Feud
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation