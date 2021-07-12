Poor Anthony Fauci.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is trying so hard to convince Americans to simply be quiet and do as they’re told and everything will work out just fine.

He simply can’t understand why these rowdy, troublesome citizens keep bashing all his hopes and dreams of establishing a medical-fascist state so that all bad things, sickness, and death will at long last be eradicated from our dangerously free society.

It was particularly difficult for Fauci, as he lamented to CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, that the socially gathered crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference over the weekend in Dallas actually cheered the fact that Dear Government’s kindhearted efforts to jab every last one of us with an experimental COVID vaccine aren’t quite as successful as Fauci had hoped.

In fact, Fauci was “horrified,” as he told a sympathetic Jake Tapper.

Fauci was responding to a video of journalist Alex Berenson addressing the CPAC audience, which cheered when Berenson said, “The government was hoping that they could sort of sucker 90 percent of the population into getting vaccinated, and it isn’t happening.”

There was a lot of pearl-clutching among Twitter’s self-appointed public health officials over these comments, as you can imagine:

Well, the people who are trying to sucker 90 percent of the population into getting vaccinated didn’t take too kindly to Berenson’s comments, nor to the crowd cheering the willfulness of the American people to reject mass vaccination, as a bewildered Dr. Fauci illustrated.

“We’ve got to put aside this ideological difference or differences thinking that somebody is forcing you to do something,” he told Tapper of the government’s efforts to bully Americans into doing something they might not otherwise want to do.

“The public health officials, like myself and my colleagues, are asking you to do something that will ultimately save your life and that of your family, and that of the community. I don’t know. I really don’t have a good explanation, Jake, about why this is happening,” he continued, according to a CNN transcript.

They just have our best interest at heart, guys. What could possibly be more altruistic?

Fauci went on to blame “ideological rigidity” for resistance to the vaccine just before insisting, “There’s no reason not to get vaccinated.”

Fauci, in the midst of insisting this isn’t about politics, made the whole thing about politics.

“Why are we having red states and places in the South that are very highly ideological in one way, not wanting to get vaccinations?” he asked.

Shots fired!

Maybe it’s just as difficult for rural Americans to find their way to a vaccine administration site as it is to find the nearest Kinko’s, eh Dr. Fauci? Perhaps he and Madame Vice President should have a little powwow about that one.

“Vaccinations have nothing to do with politics,” he said. “It’s a public health issue. It doesn’t matter who you are. The virus doesn’t know whether you’re a Democrat, a Republican, or an independent. For sure, we know that. And yet there is that divide of people wanting to get vaccinated.”

Technically, an experimental vaccine that received emergency use authorization by the Federal Drug Administration and has seemingly caused thousands of adverse reactions doesn’t know whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, either. Just saying, Dr. F.

“It’s horrifying,” Fauci said of the CPAC crowd. “I mean, they are cheering about someone saying that it’s a good thing for people not to try and save their lives. I mean, if you just unpack that for a second, Jake, it’s almost frightening to say, ‘Hey, guess what. We don’t want you to do something to save your life.’ Yeah, everybody starts screaming and clapping.

“I just don’t get that. I mean, and I don’t think that anybody who is thinking clearly can get that. What is that all about? I don’t understand that, Jake.”

I’m going to be entirely honest — I simply do not believe that Dr. Fauci doesn’t know or understand why the CPAC crowd was cheering. I think he knows exactly why Americans are resisting the vaccine, and he knows exactly what Berenson was talking about when the crowd cheered his comments.

However, even if he is legitimately this naive, or this deliberately ignorant, that would hardly be any better, and actually sort of underscores exactly why the crowd at CPAC was cheering.

Our COVID overlords refuse to accept that this is and always has been entirely about government overreach, and Fauci’s (feigned) cluelessness makes it all the more clear why Berenson said what he said and why CPAC attendants responded the way that they did.

It is, in reality, terribly ideological to present the efficacy and safety of the vaccine and the necessity of the entire population to receive it in spite of any personal or science-based hesitations as though it cannot be refuted.

In fact, to present information as though it would be anathema to question it is the very definition of indoctrination.

The CPAC audience was cheering liberty, self-ownership, critical thinking, most importantly, and personal choice. These are the classic values of any truly liberal society and the very spirited philosophy on which our nation was founded.

The left has decidedly made vaccines a political issue by weaponizing rhetoric like how we can “save lives” if we simply get the jab.

No, this isn’t about politics, this is about the existential survival of a free society. And that’s exactly what Dr. Fauci claims he simply “doesn’t get.”

