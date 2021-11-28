Share
Fauci Targets Critics on National Television: 'I'm Going to Be Saving Lives, and They're Going to Be Lying'

 By Jack Davis  November 28, 2021 at 1:04pm
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci continued to identify himself with all of science Sunday as he rebuked those who have had the nerve to criticize him.

In an appearance Sunday on the CBS show “Face the Nation,” Fauci bemoaned the politicization of America’s response to COVID-19, blaming Republicans who disagree with him for this politicization.

In his interview, he said that since the dawn of his emergence onto the national stage as America battled COVID-19, “There’s a lot of politicization of that. And I think there’s a lot of misinformation, disinformation and outright lies about that. And that’s really unfortunate.”

He condemned the “completely outlandish politicization of it. Politicization of everything. Politicization of the public health, politicization of the origins, politicization of all of it is really — I think when we look back at this, we’re going to see what were we thinking, what was going on back then?”

Fauci told interviewer Margaret Brennan he has never done such a thing as play politics.

“My job has been totally focused on doing what I can with the talents and the influence I had to make scientific advances to protect the health of the American public. So anybody who spins lies and threatens and all that theater that goes on with some of the investigations and the congressional committees and the Rand Paul’s and all that other nonsense, that’s noise, Margaret, that’s noise. I know what my job is,” he said.

Have we had enough of Dr. Anthony Fauci?

“Senator Cruz told the attorney general you should be prosecuted,” Brennan said, referring to the Texas Republican’s contention that Fauci lied to Congress concerning gain-of-function research in China.

“Yeah. I have to laugh at that. I should be prosecuted? What happened on Jan. 6, senator?” he said.

“Do you think that this is about making you a scapegoat to deflect from President Trump?” Brennan then asked.

“Of course, you have to be asleep not to figure that one out,” he said.

“Well, there are a lot of Republican senators taking aim at this,” Brennan said.

“That’s OK. I’m just going to do my job, and I’m going to be saving lives, and they’re going to be lying,” he said.

Fauci then said anyone opposing him is opposing science.

“I mean, anybody who’s looking at this carefully realizes that there’s a distinct anti-science flavor to this. So if they get up and criticize science, nobody’s going to know what they’re talking about. But if they get up and really aim their bullets at Tony Fauci, well, people could recognize there’s a person there. There’s a face, there’s a voice you can recognize, you see him on television. So it’s easy to criticize, but they’re really criticizing science because I represent science. That’s dangerous. To me, that’s more dangerous than the slings and the arrows that get thrown at me. I’m not going to be around here forever, but science is going to be here forever. And if you damage science, you are doing something very detrimental to society long after I leave. And that’s what I worry about,” he said, later adding, “And if you’re attacking me, you’re really attacking science. I mean, everybody knows that.”

Fauci says he understands China’s ways better than anyone else.

“The experience with China is even when they have nothing to hide, they’re acting suspicious. No, it is. That’s the truth. I mean, that is the truth. They’re very, very much that they just don’t — whenever there’s an outbreak, they just want to be able to say it’s nothing to do. And even when they’ve done nothing wrong, they act suspicious,” he said.

