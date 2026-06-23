Fauci Update: Declassified Docs Show Biden Admin Diverted Whistleblower Complaint from Investigators to Biden Appointee

Former President Joe Biden’s administration actively shielded Anthony Fauci from a formal accusation of lying to Congress.

According to Just the News, documents declassified by now-former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard showed that Biden appointee Avril Haines, Gabbard’s predecessor as DNI, took what Just the News called “the unusual step” of suppressing a whistleblower’s 2021 complaint alleging that Fauci had falsely testified.

Specifically, Haines directed the complaint not to the appropriate independent watchdog at the Department of Health and Human Services, but instead to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, another Biden appointee.

In that decision, Haines had support from then-Acting Intelligence Community Inspector General Tamara Johnson.

“The general dispute about ‘gain-of-function’ research is already in the public domain making it highly probable that the HHS-OIG would already be aware of the allegation that the Dr. Fauci’s testimony was inaccurate (albeit from a different source, not our ICWPA submitter). Consequently, we determined there would be no merit in referring the matter to HHS OIG,” Johnson wrote.

Earlier in the same email, Johnson described the whistleblower’s allegations.

“The complaint alleges Dr. Fauci provided false testimony to Congress related to the conduct of gain of function research at the National Institutes of Health, thereby ‘misleading the American people and Congressional oversight,'” she wrote.

In other words, two Biden administration officials agreed that an independent watchdog should not review the whistleblower’s complaint.

Moreover, the complaint arrived on Haines’ desk shortly after a June 2021 meeting involving Fauci and the CIA.

At that meeting, Fauci “engaged in a discussion with the CIA about evidence that workers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China had been sickened in fall 2019, potentially explosive evidence that the virus emerged from a lab leak at the very facility where Fauci’s office was funding dangerous research on bat viruses,” per Just the News.

Meanwhile, amid Gabbard’s document dump, Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has applied renewed pressure on Fauci.

“Declassified documents confirm what I’ve been saying for years: Anthony Fauci didn’t just fund dangerous research at the Wuhan lab. He personally shaped what the intelligence community told the American people about COVID’s origins. 18 agencies relied on his guidance. That’s the very definition of a cover-up,” Paul wrote Monday on X.

Declassified documents confirm what I’ve been saying for years: Anthony Fauci didn’t just fund dangerous research at the Wuhan lab. He personally shaped what the intelligence community told the American people about COVID’s origins. 18 agencies relied on his guidance. That’s the… — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 22, 2026

Paul also connected Fauci’s alleged misdeeds to the now-defunct United States Agency for International Development.

“Here is what we know: U.S. taxpayer money, funneled through USAID and NIH, funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. That research likely caused the COVID pandemic that killed millions and cost trillions. Dr. Fauci personally signed off on these experiments, then lied to Congress about it. Biden tried to protect him with a last-minute pardon. That’s the very definition of a cover-up,” the lawmaker wrote.

Here is what we know: U.S. taxpayer money, funneled through USAID and NIH, funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. That research likely caused the COVID pandemic that killed millions and cost trillions. Dr. Fauci personally signed off on these… — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 22, 2026

Paul also announced Monday on X that he had subpoenaed Fauci to testify before the Senate Homeland Security Committee.

Last week, Anthony Fauci notified us he will NOT voluntarily testify before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, even though he had previously agreed to do so. Therefore, today I have issued a subpoena requiring him to testify before the Committee,… — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 22, 2026

Shortly before leaving office in January 2025, Biden gave Fauci a controversial pardon.

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