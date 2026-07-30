Fauci Had a Vulgar Public Outburst Hours After Senate Hearing Circus: Report

Anthony Fauci reportedly blew off steam following his surreal appearance on Capitol Hill.

According to the New York Post, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to then-President Joe Biden took a post-hearing walk on Wednesday with his wife, during which he “dropped an f-bomb” and complained about someone shouting at him, the outlet described.

Photos of Fauci and his wife, Christine Grady, accompanied the Post’s report.

In the photos, the diminutive former bureaucrat held his phone in his left hand while walking. It was unclear if at any point he was speaking to someone besides Grady.

Earlier Wednesday, Fauci appeared before Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky’s Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

In that hearing, the former bureaucrat repeatedly pleaded the Fifth Amendment. He did this despite receiving a preemptive pardon from then-President Joe Biden.

An exasperated Paul bristled at Fauci’s silence. The lawmaker threatened the former bureaucrat with “repercussions.”

Should Anthony Fauci be in jail? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1537 Votes) No: 1% (14 Votes)

At one point, in fact, Paul accused one of Fauci’s lawyers of “disrupting” the proceedings. Paul then instructed security to remove the offending attorney from the hearing room.

Meanwhile, Paul’s fellow Republican lawmakers did not go easy on the obstinate witness. Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Bernie Moreno of Ohio, for instance, verbally berated Fauci.

Moreno, in fact, dropped an f-bomb of his own. Later, the Ohio lawmaker shared a clip of the incident on the social media platform X, where in an accompanying post he reiterated his profanity-laced indignation toward Fauci.

The post and clip can be found here. Of course, a language warning applies.

Paul has long sought Fauci’s prosecution on account of what he has deemed a massive cover-up of COVID’s origins.

Last month, on her final day in office, outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released declassified documents showing, in her words, that Fauci manipulated the intelligence community in order to push “lies, disinformation, and censorship” designed to conceal the fact that he had “provided millions in U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Then, on Saturday, Paul’s committee released Fauci’s COVID diary.

In that diary — preserved on Health and Human Services Department servers, uncovered by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and shared with Paul, per the Washington Examiner — Fauci recorded near-daily reflections on COVID as it unfolded. What he wrote privately did not always square with his public pronouncements. And he often dwelt on his own growing fame and sudden access to celebrities.

According to Kennedy Jr., Fauci also recorded in the diary a possible “adverse event” after receiving the COVID vaccine. The now-former bureaucrat, however, while touting vaccine efficacy, never shared that news with the public.

Paul has announced that next week his committee will vote on whether or not to hold Fauci in contempt.

Though Fauci allegedly dropped an f-bomb in a private moment during a walk with his wife, others, including Moreno and President Donald Trump, have done likewise in public on occasion.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.