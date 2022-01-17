Share
Fauci Will 'Definitely' Be Investigated if House Flips Republican in Midterm Elections: Jim Jordan

 By Jack Davis  January 17, 2022 at 8:18am
The twisted tale of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s maneuverings around the time that the world was made aware of the deadly coronavirus virus will be laid bare for the American people to see if voters give Republicans control of the House, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio promised Sunday.

Jordan appeared on “Sunday Morning Futures” with host Maria Bartiromo, according to Fox News.

They touched on politics, with Jordan saying the House panel investigating the Capitol incursion is essential a political hit squad formed to hurt former President Donald Trump.

“They don’t want him to run again, because President Trump, I think, is going to run again, and I think he’s going to win,” Jordan said.

The subject turned to Fauci and the theory that not even Fauci can cover up the fact that the virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Bartiromo then asked Jordan if Republicans would investigate Fauci, assuming voters give them control of the House, according to Real Clear Politics.

“Yes, we definitely are,” Jordan replied. “[I]f the American people put us back in charge, we’re definitely going to do this, because we now know, without a doubt, that Dr. Fauci knew on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 that this thing came from a lab.”

Jordan said evidence shows a change of opinion and a flow of funding that have drawn their suspicions.

“The top scientists in the country were saying it came from [a] lab. One scientist says — we got the notes now from the conference call on Feb. 1. One scientist says, I don’t see how this can happen in nature, but it would be easy to do in a lab,” he said.

Did Anthony Fauci manipulate the facts of the origin of the coronavirus?

“And yet, just in a matter of days, they change their position, write the article that appears in Nature Medicine magazine, which then gets cited in the now famous letter in The Lancet that became the gospel for the fact that Fauci can go out and tell people it didn’t come from a lab, when, in fact, they knew it did,” he continued.

A recently unearthed email from one researcher to Fauci read, “Virus looks engineered. Virus not consistent with evolutionary theory,” Jordan said.

“So, he knew it came from a lab, but they changed their position. And a few months later, guess what?” Jordan queried, before stating that the two voices who initially said the coronavirus attacking humans could not have come from nature received an $8.9 million grant through Fauci’s agency.

Further investigation is needed, but Jordan said there seems to be a connection.

“I mean, they say it comes from the lab. That’s where the evidence points. It suddenly changes. They switch 180 degrees, write the article. Dr. Fauci then uses that article to go out and tell the country, to tell the American people, frankly, the world, no, no, no, it didn’t come from a lab,” he explained.

Jordan said engineered facts are part of what he called the template used by the Biden administration.

“This is how bad the left is,” he concluded. “It’s about power. It’s about control. And it is as wrong — as wrong as it can be.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
